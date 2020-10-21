October 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Lady Hornets head to State off win at CAC

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — In a final non-conference tune-up before the start of the Class 7A State[more] Tournament in Conway, the Bryant Lady Hornets swept the Central Arkansas Christian Lady Mustangs, 25-22, 25-15, 25-13, on Thursday.

In JV action, Bryant prevailed 25-13, 25-12.

The Lady Hornets varsity, seeded second out of the Central Conference, will open tournament play on Wednesday at 2 p.m., against the survivor of Tuesday’s first-round match between Fort Smith Southside and Little Rock Hall.

The JV team closes out the season with an 11-6 record.

Alyssa Anderson paced the Bryant offense with 13 kills with 19 good attacks in 22 attempts. Brooke Howell finished with 12 kills and Hannah Rice had six.

Anderson also had a pair of solo blocks. Howell was also the top server with 14 good serves in 15 attempts with a whopping five aces.

Rice contributed 13 good serves with thee aces. Rochelle Aguilar added 11 in 12 tries with two aces. Lauren Reed also had 11 good serves in 12 attempts. Rice produced 18 assists and Taylor West 15.

Reed led with 12 digs. Howell had 11, Aguilar 10 and West nine.

In the JV match, Courtney Davidson had seven kills four digs, and six good serves in as many attempts with two aces. Aubree Allen contributed five kills. Erica Smith and Kaylon Wilson added four each.

Carley Choate led with 19 assists to go with four aces. Caylin Choate led with 11 good serves, two of which went for aces. Brittan Hays had two aces while going 6 of 6 at the service line.

Caylin Choate paced the team with five digs.