January 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Honors distributed at annual Hornets Award banquet
EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).
Seth Alkire was named the Brandon Burlsworth Award winner for Bryant High School and Dillon Winfrey earned the[more] Mr. Hornet Award to highlight the 2011 awards ceremony at the annual Bryant Hornets football banquet held on Monday, Jan. 16, at Geyer Springs Baptist Church.
The Burlsworth award, given in memory of the former Arkansas Razorback All-American and Indianapolis Colts draft pick who was killed in a car accident in 1999, to honor a player who demonstrates “the drive, diligence to school, and good moral character that (Burlsworth) was known for.”
Alkire has also been named the Hooten’s-Arkansas Air Guard Scholar-Athlete award winner.
The Mr. Hornet Award, voted on by the players, is given to the “best leader on the field and in the classroom.” Head coach Paul Calley called Winfrey “a leader by example.”
Calley listed the team’s accomplishments and shared his Coach of the Year award with his assistants.
In addition, Lisa Price was given the 12th Man award for her work in support of the team.
Other team awards voted on by the players were announced. Alkire was voted the team’s outstanding offensive lineman and Winfrey was chosen the outstanding defensive back. Karon Dismuke was the outstanding offensive back and Sawyer Nichols was selected as the outstanding receiver.
On defense, Tim Kelly was chosen the outstanding lineman while Tyree Reese was voted the outstanding linebacker. Jace Denker was named the special teams most valuable player.
Awards were also given to the outstanding scout team players. On offense, that was Devonte Howard. On defense, James Gibson was the selection.
The Mr. Hustle award had co-winners, Charles Henson and Caleb Thomas.
Nichols, Winfrey, Denker and Dismuke were honored for being named All-State with Ian Shuttleworth, Kelly and Reese for being named all-conference. Hayden Lessenberry, Aaron Bell and Jalen Bell were all-conference honorable mention.
Letters were handed out as well with Nichols, Winfrey, Denker, Jacob Powell, Michael Smith and Austin Dunnahoo receiving letters for the third year.