June 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Honors roll in for State champion Lady Hornets

6.11GirlsSoccer2The Class 7A State soccer champion Bryant Lady Hornets achieved the ultimate in the 2015 season and they did it as a team. But with that, they also earned individual notoriety when it’s all said and done.

Post-season honors have been announced and nine Bryant players were chosen. Caroline Campbell, Allison Hughes and Hadley Dickinson each earned Class 7A all-State status. Dickinson and Campbell joined Anna Lowery and Maddie Hawkins on the all-State Tournament team with Hawkins, the Bryant goalkeeper, being named the State tourney Most Valuable Player.

In addition, Hawkins, Lowery, Kendall Selig and Britney Sahlmann earned all-conference honors. All-conference honorable mention picks were Whitney Brown and Kierra Solinger.

The Lady Hornets finished 22-2 on the season, 8-1 in the 7A/6A-Central Conference. They defeated three-time defending State champ Bentonville in the State semifinals, 2-1, then captured the championship with a dramatic 1-0 win over Fayetteville.

Over the last two seasons, the Lady Hornets are 43-3-2.

