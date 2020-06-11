June 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Honors roll in for State champion Lady Hornets

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Class 7A State soccer champion Bryant Lady Hornets achieved the ultimate in the 2015 season and they did it as a team. But with that, they also earned individual notoriety when it’s all said and done.

Post-season honors have been announced and nine Bryant players were chosen. Caroline Campbell, Allison Hughes and Hadley Dickinson each earned Class 7A all-State status. Dickinson and Campbell joined Anna Lowery and Maddie Hawkins on the all-State Tournament team with Hawkins, the Bryant goalkeeper, being named the State tourney Most Valuable Player.

In addition, Hawkins, Lowery, Kendall Selig and Britney Sahlmann earned all-conference honors. All-conference honorable mention picks were Whitney Brown and Kierra Solinger.

The Lady Hornets finished 22-2 on the season, 8-1 in the 7A/6A-Central Conference. They defeated three-time defending State champ Bentonville in the State semifinals, 2-1, then captured the championship with a dramatic 1-0 win over Fayetteville.

Over the last two seasons, the Lady Hornets are 43-3-2.