May 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Hood surges to sixth, Lewis 16th, Anderson 25th at 2015 Heptathlon

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — Bryant junior Haley Hood moved up seven places on the second day of the 2015 Arkansas Heptathlon Thursday, finishing sixth overall with a total of 3,884 points.

Sophomore Jadyn Lewis also improved from her first-day ranking. Lewis finished with 3,503 points to move up to 16th place from 20th after the first day.

In addition, senior Jayla Anderson competed. Though she dropped two places to 25th with a total of 3,287 points, it meant that all three Bryant pentathletes finished in the top 25.

” I couldn’t be more proud of the girls performances,” said Lady Hornets sprint coach Keith Dale, who coached the trio at the heptathlon. “They have shown what hard work, dedication, mixed in with some determination can accomplish.

“The heptathlon is very physical and mentally taxing event,” he added. “These girls have worked hard during school, in the weight room, and after school with event-specific training. I’m so happy to see their hard work pay off.”

Cabot’s senior Lexi Weeks edged twin sister Tori Weeks to take top honors. Just one point separated the two at the end, 4,481 points to 4,480 points. Jada Baylark of Little Rock Parkview finished third after being second starting Thursday’s events. She had 4,334 points.

Pulaski Robinson’s Asia Anderson was fourth (4,282) and Clinton’s Allie Hensley was fifth (4,117).

Hood made her biggest move in the final event, running the 800 in 2:25.87 to add 746 points. It was the fifth fastest time of the meet. Earlier, she had cleared the high jump at 4’10”, well short of her personal best of 5’4”. In the shot put, Hood threw 25’10 ¼”.

Lewis also picked up the bulk of her second-day points in the 800, running a 2:32.28 for 665 points. She cleared 4’4” in the high jump and tossed the shot 26’11 ½”.

Anderson’s second day included a high jump of 4’6”, a shot put of 24’0 ½” and an 800 time of 2:44.94.