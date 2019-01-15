Hornet frosh top Rockets to retain share of league lead

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets freshman team retained their share of first place in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference with a 50-37 win over the Little Rock Catholic Rockets freshmen on Monday night.

The Hornets improved to 12-4 overall and 4-0 against the league heading into a home game against Cabot North on Thursday. A first-place showdown at North Little Rock looms on Thursday, Jan. 24. The Junior Charging Wildcats have accounted for two of Bryant’s four losses this season in non-conference meetings earlier.

Against the Rockets, Gabe George led the way with 19 points. Isaiah Kearney added 10 with Gavin Burton and Landyn Newburn adding 6 each.

“I kept telling the guys all week that it was a tough place to play and we had to get out to a quick start,” related Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “After the first couple of minutes, we settled into the game and really accomplished that goal.”

The Hornets built a 15-4 advantage by the end of the first period only to have Catholic rally in the second period. The Bryant lead was 19-14 at the half.

“We got into some big foul trouble in the second quarter and could not get anything going after turning the ball over several times in a row,” said Posey. “We came out in the second half and responded to a poor second quarter and ended up putting the game away with a strong third.”

By the start of the fourth, the Hornets held a 39-27 advantage.

“I’m really proud of our fight after we missed a lot of shots we should have hit,” Posey said. “Even though it was not our best game played, we continued to battle all night to pull out a tough road win.”