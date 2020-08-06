August 6 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Hornet golfers get season started at Texarkana

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant High School golf team gets the 2009 season under way on Thursday with a trip to Texarkana for a 72-hole tournament for boys. The Lady Hornets will open the season on Monday, Aug. 10, at Conway.

Jim Pennington is the team’s new head coach and, after the first day of pratice, he said a pair of freshman carded the best rounds, Tyler Green and Austin Harmon. The team also returns Jonathan Kooiman, the top returning player. “I think Payne Roberts was a very solid player,” he said, “and we have several that are quality players.”

Seniors on the team include Hunter Alford, Chris Harris, Tyler Groves and Austin Benning. The team also includes Kollin Lewis, Brandon Crosby, Riley Hall and Nicholas Counts. Green, Harmon, Kooiman, Alford and Benning will compete at Texarkana.

Jessica Wilson, Danielle Carter and Kristen Dudley lead the girls. They’re joined by Morgan Morehead, Caitlin Lawson, Carly Miller and Bailey Rolston.