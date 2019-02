Hornet junior varsity ekes out win at LR Central

Photos courtesy of Paul Dotson

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets junior varsity team came away with a 46-45 win over the Little Rock Central JV on Friday night. Austin Schroder made a 3-pointer in the late going to erase a 45-43 deficit and the Hornets held on.

Austin Schroeder makes a pass inside. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dotson)

Ren Hefley launches a 3. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dotson)

Jalen Montgomery (Photo courtesy of Paul Dotson)

Gavin Brunson scores inside. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dotson)

Khasen Robinson pulls up for a jumper. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dotson)