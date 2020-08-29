August 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Hornet netters take three of four matches at Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF — The Bryant Hornets won three or four varsity matches including the second sweep of the doubles matches in as many outings this season on Thursday, Aug. 27.

In girls action, Alex Hughes notched a win in No. 2 singles for the Lady Hornets, defeating Pine Bluff’s Allison Price, 8-4.

Senior Logan Porter earned an 8-6 victory over Pine Bluff’s Nick Bryant at No. 1 singles for the boys. At No. 2, Cody Higgins absorbed an 8-1 loss to Pine Bluff’s Rod Evans.[more]

In doubles play, Kyle Nossaman and Jonathan Lowery combined to down DeCory Rice and Bryant, 8-6. In the No. 2 match, Devon Norris and Kyle Martin got the best of Law Baker and Evans.

“Our boys doubles teams are both 2-0 now and playing well,” commented coach Steve Wilson. “Logan had another tough singles match but was able to win this one.”

For the girls, Allie Hogancamp drew a tough assignment at No. 1 singles, falling to L.G. Brown, 8-2.

At No. 1 doubles, Brown and Gretchen Price topped Bryant’s Courtnie Klaus and Kelsey Stephens, 8-0. The No. 2 match when to Pine Bluff’s Camille Goldman and Kristen Johnson, 8-0, over Bryant’s Sara LeQuien and Autum Rouse.

In JV play, Higgins and Spencer Arendt won their doubles match, 8-2. Nicole Rutherford and Kristan Hendricks were defeated in a doubles match while Erica Pounders absorbed a loss in a singles match.

The team is set to play a make-up match at Vilonia on Monday, Aug. 31.