Good day for Bryant girls in dual meet at Sheridan

All three Bryant Lady Hornets golfers turned in personal best scores over nine holes and freshman Logan McDonald earned medalist honors for the Hornets in a dual match with the Sheridan Yellowjackets at Sheridan Country Club on Monday evening.

Maddie Stephens turned in a round of 45 and Brooklyn Waller shot 49 while Meredith Medford carded a 63 for the Lady Hornets.

“It’s great to see them improving,” said Bryant golf coach Steve Griffith.

The Lady Hornets’ team score was 157. Sheridan, behind a medalist round of 39 by Christian Mote, took team honors with a 145.

McDonald fired a 41 to lead the Bryant boys who won team honors with a combined score of 189 to Sheridan’s 195.

“We took a couple of varsity and four junior varsity boys,” Griffith mentioned. “It was good for the JV guys to get a chance to compete with varsity athletes.”

The Hornets’ Brendon Morton tied for the second lowest score at 43. Bryan Collins carded a 51 with Andrew Gaspard finishing with a round of 54. P.J. Hollingsworth shot 55 and Caleb Barnes finished at 57.

Bryant returns to competition this Thursday at Diamondhead Golf and Country Club in Hot Springs.