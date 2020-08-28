August 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2006

Freshman girls top NLR for first victory

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team captured its first win of the season, defeating North Little Rock, 25-11, 25-14, on Monday, Aug. 28.

In the first game, Kasey Baker led the way by serving nine straight points. In the second game, Taylor Shutt served eight consecutive points.

“Our first passes were good which led to some good sets,” said Junior Lady Hornets coach Monica Parish. “Our serving was consistent with several aces and we had several good net plays. I am very proud of these girls.”

The Lady Hornets were coming off a 15-22, 22-25 loss to Conway White on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

“We were ahead both games,” Parish noted. “Kasey served the first nine points of the second game and we had some good plays, but our inconsistency was our downfall.”

The team was scheduled to return to action at Sheridan on Thursday, Sept. 7, and at Cabot South on Monday, Sept. 11.



