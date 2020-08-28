August 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Freshmen girls earn 2-0 victory over Conway Blue

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Kevin Nagle

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team eased to a two-set win over[more] the Conway Blue Lady Wampus Kittens at Bryant Middle School gym Monday night.

Ashlyn Taylor led the team with two kills with Allie Anderson, Sierra Jones, Peyton Ramsey and Julie Ward contributing one each.

Bryant won the first game 25-10 and the second 24-14.

“Overall I was pleased with how the girls played,” commented Bryant coach Julie Long. “I was happy with how consistent we were throughout the match. We made few errors other than serving. I wasn’t happy with our serving but, luckily, it didn’t alter the game too much. However, under different circumstances, our serving could have lost us the match.”

The team is set to host Lake Hamilton this Thursday at 6 p.m., following an eighth grade contest involving Bryant Blue (Bethel) at 5.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980's. After serving in several capacities in several media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

