August 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Junior Lady Hornets improved to 2-0 with road win

SHERIDAN — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team improved to 2-0 overall and in the South Division of the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference with a 25-12, 27-25 win at Sheridan on Thursday, Aug. 27.

McKenzie Adams had five kills and three blocks for points for the Lady Hornets. Head coach Monica Parish also had praise for Courtney Davidson, playing setter for the first time.[more]

“She did a good job and had two kills and a block,” Parish noted. “McKenzie Rice did a good job setting too.

“In the first game, Hannah Rice started us off with five straight points,” related the coach. “Later, Brooke Howell added points 11 through 15.

“In the second game, our serving was inconsistent until Britten Hayes got points 17 through 24. She had one ace on point 24. Our defense picked it up in the latter half of the game and protected Britten’s serve.”

The Bryant Middle School White eighth grade team absorbed a 19-25, 10-25 loss.

“This was their first real match,” Parish noted. “Things will get better for them.”

Parish stepped in to coach the team after Coach DeAnna Ward learned of the sudden tragic death of her father.