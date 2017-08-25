Hornet netters win four of six matches in season debut

PINE BLUFF — The Bryant Hornets tennis team won three out of four doubles matches and split a pair of singles to take team honors in a dual match with the White Hall Bulldogs on Thursday at Pine Bluff Country Club.

It was the season opener for the Hornets, coached by Angel Dale. They’re set to play in a two-day tournament at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville today and tomorrow.

Blake Cunningham provided the win at No. 1 singles, 8-5.

In doubles, Coby Greiner and Cade Dupree battled to an 8-8 tie then won in a tiebreaker 7-1 over the No. 2 Bulldogs pair. In No. 3, Bryant’s Eric Erdmann and Drew Upton prevailed 8-1. Hunter Millings and Ethan Blackford scored an 8-3 victory at No. 4 doubles.

At No. 2 singles, Codi Kirby absorbed a 1-8 setback while, in No. 1 doubles, Bryant’s Donte Baker and Broc Ingold were edged, 6-8.