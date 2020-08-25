Freshman girls open season successfully at Lake Hamilton

PEARCY — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team opened the 2020 season with a 2-1 win over the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves at on Monday night.

The Lady Hornets lost the first game 21-15 but dominated the second, 25-10, then eked out the third and decisive set, 17-15.

Kylee Branch had seven kills and served up three aces to lead the way.

“We had a lot of girls contribute,” said Lady Hornets head coach Melissa Bragg. “I love coaching this group of girls. They bring a great energy to the court every time they play.”

Defensively, Weslynn Campbell came up with 29 digs. She also served for an ace. Haleigh Work had four digs and an ace as well.

Brilynn Findley and Marley McDougal each contributed two kills. Findley added two tips and a service ace.

Lily Orr, Emerson Wakefield and Kristen Reese each had a kill. Reese also had a block and Orr had a tip to go with a team-high 10 assists. Wakefield picked up seven assists. She also served for a pair of aces.

Bryant is scheduled to play at Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock this Thursday.