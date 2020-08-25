August 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Freshman Lady Hornets scratch out first win over MSM

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team cleared a bothersome hurdle for the first time on Monday, Aug. 24.

The Lady Hornets opened the 2009 season with a 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mounties at the Bryant Middle School gym.

It was the first time Bryant’s freshman have defeated Mount.[more]

“We really didn’t hit very well,” mentioned Lady Hornets coach Monica Parish, “but McKenzee Adams had some key blocks. Courtney Davis, Alyssa Anderson and Hannah and McKenzie Rice had good serving games.

“But all-in-all, what won the match was our rally play, our team position and great hustle plays,” she noted. “I am very proud of these girls. They are learning so much and I am excited about the improvements.”

Parish also credited Melissa Bragg and DeAnna Ward, the coaches for the seventh and eighth grade teams at Bethel Middle School and Bryant Middle School, respectively.

“Last year was the first batch of girls to have started in the seventh grade and it showed,” she stated. “We finished second in the South (division of the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference) and achieved many firsts, such as winning games then winning matches against opponents we had not beaten before.

“Coach Bragg and Coach Ward do a great job teaching fundamentals and getting the girls excited about playing volleyball.”

Ward’s Bryant White Lady Hornets were scheduled to play on Monday against a North Little Rock eighth grade team but a scheduling mix-up apparently prevented the North Little Rock team from making it to Bryant.

The freshman team returns to action on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Sheridan with the Bryant White team starting at 4:30. There will be a seventh grade jamboree which will include both schools on Saturday. The Bryant Blue (Bethel) eighth grade team will make its debut at Benton on Monday, Aug. 31, following matches involving the Bryant White eighth grade team and the freshman squad.