August 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Morehead is medalist as Bryant girls turn in best performance so far this season

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

With a performance that coach Jim Pennington called their best of the year, the Bryant Lady Hornets finished just two strokes off the winning team total of 151 by the Cabot Lady Panthers at a dual match at Longhills Golf Club on Tuesday.

Bryant’s Morgan Morehead was individual medalist for the nine-hole competition, carding a 43.

For the boys, meanwhile, Austin Harmon turned in the best score with a 79.[more]

“We played a lot of our younger kids in this match to try to give them some experience,” Pennington noted.

Cabot, led by individual medalist Colby Benton’s 6-under 66, compiled a team score of 283 to Bryant 358.

The Bryant teams travel to Russellville for their next match on Monday, Aug. 30.

For the Lady Hornets at Longhills, Savanna Cathey carded a round of 53 with Kyanne Lawrence completing the scoring trio with a round of 57.

Carley Miller added a 62 and Caitlin Lawson shot 66.

For the boys, Brandon Crosby finished with an 18-hole total of 86. Chase Thornton shot a 93 with Allen Humbard turning in a 100 to complete the Hornets’ scoring quartet. Seth Smith shot a 105.