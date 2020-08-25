August 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Bethel girls open season with a victory

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Camille Rawls served up five aces as part of a 6-0 run to highlight the effort of the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets of Bethel Middle School in a 25-18, 26-24 win over the Cabot North Lady Panthers Monday night. The match, played at the Bryant Middle School gym, was the season-opener for both teams.

“Everyone contributed in some way,” said Bethel coach Melissa Bragg. “It was a great night to be a Lady Hornet.”

Grace Sams served up three aces and had a kill for Bryant Blue. Cali Rogers added a kill and two blocks while Truli Bates contributed three blocks. Meredith Medford, Kenedy Kuchinski, Hanna Williams and Kalina Weaver each served for an ace.

In addition, Cora Edwards led the team with four digs. Medford and Ashley Davis had two each. Weaver and Kuchinski had a dig apiece.

The Lady Hornets are set to return to action on Thursday at the Bethel Gym against Anthony School. The seventh grade will debut prior to the eighth grade match.