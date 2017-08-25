Johnson, Hart earn doubles win at Lady Hornets’ first match

August 25, 2017 Tennis

PINE BLUFF — Abbie Johnson and Ainsley Hart earned an 8-1 win in No. 1 doubles to highlight the season-opening tennis match for the Bryant Lady Hornets on Thursday against the White Hall Lady Bulldogs at Pine Bluff Country Club.

Johnson also played No. 1 singles but fell 2-8. Haylee Scott played No. 2 singles and came up on the short end of a 6-8 match.

In doubles, Megan Sisco and Hannah Henderson played at No. 2 and suffered a 4-8 setback.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to play in a two-day tournament at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville today and Saturday.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

