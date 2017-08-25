Johnson, Hart earn doubles win at Lady Hornets’ first match

PINE BLUFF — Abbie Johnson and Ainsley Hart earned an 8-1 win in No. 1 doubles to highlight the season-opening tennis match for the Bryant Lady Hornets on Thursday against the White Hall Lady Bulldogs at Pine Bluff Country Club.

Johnson also played No. 1 singles but fell 2-8. Haylee Scott played No. 2 singles and came up on the short end of a 6-8 match.

In doubles, Megan Sisco and Hannah Henderson played at No. 2 and suffered a 4-8 setback.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to play in a two-day tournament at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville today and Saturday.