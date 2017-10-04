Hornets advance to Day 2 at State golf tourney

FAYETTEVILLE — Scott Schmidt, Landon Allison and Clayton Harbour each shot 18-hole rounds of 79 on the first day of the Class 7A State golf tournament at Fayetteville Country Club on Tuesday.

The first day was also used to determine the 7A-Central Conference championship. With team score of 320, the Hornets tied with Conway for fourth behind Cabot (298), Little Rock Catholic (308) and North Little Rock (313).

The first-day score also tied the Hornets for seventh overall in Class 7A as they made the eight-team cut for the second day of the State tourney.

Along with the trio at 79, Bryant’s Drew Darbonne shot an 83 and Logan McDonald finished at 85.

“We had tough conditions on and off all day with wind and rain,” said Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “Hopefully, we can get focused and move up tomorrow as we are within seven strokes of fourth. We’re expecting similar conditions so mental toughness will be key in handling the weather.”

Fayetteville led after the first day at 290. Rogers was tied with North Little Rock for fourth and Bentonville was sixth at 316.

Individually, Fayetteville’s Fisher Vollendorf and Cabot’s Connor Gaunt were co-leaders after 18 holes with even-par rounds of 70.