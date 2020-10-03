October 3 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Lady Hornets continue to roll through South Conference

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

TEXARKANA — Though they won in three games at home against the Texarkana Lady Razorbacks back on Sept. 6, the Bryant Lady Hornets weren’t particularly enamored with their performance. So, on the return trip on Tuesday night, they bore down and came away with a more satisfactory sweep, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 to remain unbeaten in the 7A/6A-South Conference.

The Lady Hornets’ junior varsity also prevailed, earning their ninth win in the last 10 matches, 25-20, 26-24.

Sheridan visits the Bryant gym this Thursday in the next league outing for the Lady Hornets.

“We had a good night,” acknowledged Lady Hornets’ head coach Beth Solomon. “The varsity came out fired up and ready to play and didn’t play down. We were determined to play better than we did the last time we played them. I was proud of the girls.”

In the same way, Solomon added, the team will be aiming to improve their performance against Sheridan.

“We didn’t have our best showing the last time we played them either,” she said. “We won, so it wasn’t terrible but we didn’t play our best. We’re going to fix that for Thursday.”

Against Texarkana, McKenzie Rice had 24 attacks that resulted in 11 kills, both team highs. She also contributed a solo block and two blocking assists with seven digs. At the service line, she was good on 9 of 10 with an ace.

“McKenzie had a great night,” Solomon stated. “She’s back to playing all the way around, jump serve is on, and all.”

Brooke Howell and Courtney Davidson each finished with six kills. Alyssa Anderson was in on a solo block and four blocking assists while going 13 of 13 on her serves. Howell had 13 good serves in as many tries with an ace.

Hannah Rice led the team with 27 assists and three aces. She was 11 of 14 on her serves. Howell and Rochelle Aguilar each had nine digs.

“Hannay Rice made some great saves,” Solomon mentioned. “At one point I told the girls, ‘It wouldn’t be volleyball if Hannah wasn’t flying all over the court.’

“Our girls had some great plays,” she concluded.

Regarding the JV match, Solomon said, “After a long drive to Texarkana, the JV stepped off the bus and beat them in two.”

Erica Smith led with seven kills. Rylee Phillips and Mercedes Dillard had two each. Abby Staton finished with 11 assists while Nikki Clay and Phillips made five digs each.

Emily Henson and Madison Greeno were the top servers. Henson was 13 of 14 with two aces while Greeno was good on all nine of her attempts with a team-high three aces.