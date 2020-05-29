May 29 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Hornets baseball players earn post-season kudos

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation, Kevin Nagle and Rozana Page

Bryant Hornets seniors Tyler Nelson and Dylan Cross have been named Class 7A all-State while seniors Jordan Taylor and Josh Pultro[more] have been tabbed as all-State by the coaches of the 7A-Central Conference, the Arkansas Activities Association announced today.





The Hornets captured the Class 7A State championship with a 4-2 win over Rogers Heritage on May 18, finishing the 2012 season with a 25-7 overall record.

That quartet, along with teammates, junior Hayden Daniel, sophomore Trevor Ezell, junior Tyler Green, senior Ozzie Hurt and junior Hayden Lessenberry were named all-conference as well.

In addition, Nelson and Lessenberry were named to the Class 7A all-State Tournament team along with tourney MVP Nate Rutherford, a junior.

Cross, Nelson, Pultro and Taylor each played in the recent Central Arkansas all-Star game at UALR. Nelson has been tabbed to play in the annual Arkansas High School Association All-Star game as well, playing for the East All-Stars, which will be coached by Bryant’s Kirk Bock.

Daniel, Ezell, Lessenberry and Rutherford have also been tabbed to play in the annual Xtrainnings Junior Showcase later this summer in Jonesboro.