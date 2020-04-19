Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career batting average

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Career

Batting average (min. of 140 at bats; junior and seniors stats in 1998 are incomplete)

Trevor Ezell                 2012-14           .443     (116 of 262)

Hunter Mayall             2008-10           .388     (76 of 196)

Logan Chambers         2016-19           .386     (76 of 197)

Cody Walker               2006-08           .378     (62 of 164)

Jason Hastings            2013-15           .372     (74 of 199)

Drew Tipton                2013-15           .370     (74 of 200)

Evan Lee                      2013-16           .365     (84 of 230)

Travis Wood                2003-05           .362     (85 of 235)

David Guarno              2006-08           .357     (65 of 182)

Aaron Davidson          2004-06           .355     (66 of 186)

Garrett Misenheimer  2014-16           .354     (58 of 164)

Jordan Knight              2006-08           .352     (51 of 145)

Kaleb Jobe                   2007-09           .351     (52 of 148)

Matt Brown                1999-2001      .346     (86 of 249)

Josh Pultro                  2010-12           .345     (61 of 177)

Richie Wood               2003-05           .344     (63 of 183)

Brady Butler                2008-10           .341     (58 of 170)

Trent Daniel                2006-08           .336     (49 of 146)

Matt White                 2000-02           .335     (80 of 239)

Billy Landers                1998-99           .333     (52 of 156)

J.J. Yant                       1998-99           .333     (52 of 156)

Brandan Warner         2013-15           .330     (68 of 206)

Anthony Rose             1999-2000      .329     (55 of 167)

Jordan Taylor              2009-12           .328     (99 of 302)

Chris Joiner                 2009-11           .328     (76 of 232)

Dustin Morris              1999-2001      .328     (75 of 229)

Caleb Garrett              2008-10           .326     (46 of 141)

Garrett Bock               2009-10           .318     (48 of 151)

Zack Young                  2003-05           .316     (60 of 190)

Bryan Griffith              2003-05           .315     (63 of 200)

Tyler Brown                2009-11           .312     (53 of 170)

Tyler Sawyer               2007-09           .306     (63 of 206)

Justin Wells                 2003-05           .303     (74 of 244)

Joey Winiecki              2005-07           .302     (48 of 159)

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

