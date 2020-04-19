Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career batting average

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Career

Batting average (min. of 140 at bats; junior and seniors stats in 1998 are incomplete)

Trevor Ezell 2012-14 .443 (116 of 262)

Hunter Mayall 2008-10 .388 (76 of 196)

Logan Chambers 2016-19 .386 (76 of 197)

Cody Walker 2006-08 .378 (62 of 164)

Jason Hastings 2013-15 .372 (74 of 199)

Drew Tipton 2013-15 .370 (74 of 200)

Evan Lee 2013-16 .365 (84 of 230)

Travis Wood 2003-05 .362 (85 of 235)

David Guarno 2006-08 .357 (65 of 182)

Aaron Davidson 2004-06 .355 (66 of 186)

Garrett Misenheimer 2014-16 .354 (58 of 164)

Jordan Knight 2006-08 .352 (51 of 145)

Kaleb Jobe 2007-09 .351 (52 of 148)

Matt Brown 1999-2001 .346 (86 of 249)

Josh Pultro 2010-12 .345 (61 of 177)

Richie Wood 2003-05 .344 (63 of 183)

Brady Butler 2008-10 .341 (58 of 170)

Trent Daniel 2006-08 .336 (49 of 146)

Matt White 2000-02 .335 (80 of 239)

Billy Landers 1998-99 .333 (52 of 156)

J.J. Yant 1998-99 .333 (52 of 156)

Brandan Warner 2013-15 .330 (68 of 206)

Anthony Rose 1999-2000 .329 (55 of 167)

Jordan Taylor 2009-12 .328 (99 of 302)

Chris Joiner 2009-11 .328 (76 of 232)

Dustin Morris 1999-2001 .328 (75 of 229)

Caleb Garrett 2008-10 .326 (46 of 141)

Garrett Bock 2009-10 .318 (48 of 151)

Zack Young 2003-05 .316 (60 of 190)

Bryan Griffith 2003-05 .315 (63 of 200)

Tyler Brown 2009-11 .312 (53 of 170)

Tyler Sawyer 2007-09 .306 (63 of 206)

Justin Wells 2003-05 .303 (74 of 244)

Joey Winiecki 2005-07 .302 (48 of 159)