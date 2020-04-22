Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career doubles

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Doubles

Jordan Taylor 26

Matt White 24

Trevor Ezell 23

Travis Wood 23

Justin Wells 23

Logan Chambers 20

Cody Walker 19

Jake Wright 18

Aaron Davidson 18

Cade Drennan 16

Evan Lee 16

Hunter Mayall 16

Kaleb Jobe 16

Tyler Nelson 15

Tyler Sawyer 15

Zack Young 15

Dustin Morris 15

Drew Tipton 14

B.J. Wood 14

Austin Ledbetter 13

Brandan Warner 13

Hayden Lessenberry 13

Chris Joiner 13

Bryan Griffith 13

Beau Hamblin 13

Coby Greiner 12

Matthew Sandidge 12

Chase Tucker 12

Josh Pultro 12

Trent Daniel 12

A.J. Nixon 12

Cody Graddy 12

Matt Brown 12