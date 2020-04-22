Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career doubles

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Doubles
Jordan Taylor 26
Matt White 24
Trevor Ezell 23
Travis Wood 23
Justin Wells 23
Logan Chambers 20
Cody Walker 19
Jake Wright 18
Aaron Davidson 18
Cade Drennan 16
Evan Lee 16
Hunter Mayall 16
Kaleb Jobe 16
Tyler Nelson 15
Tyler Sawyer 15
Zack Young 15
Dustin Morris 15
Drew Tipton 14
B.J. Wood 14
Austin Ledbetter 13
Brandan Warner 13
Hayden Lessenberry 13
Chris Joiner 13
Bryan Griffith 13
Beau Hamblin 13
Coby Greiner 12
Matthew Sandidge 12
Chase Tucker 12
Josh Pultro 12
Trent Daniel 12
A.J. Nixon 12
Cody Graddy 12
Matt Brown 12