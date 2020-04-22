Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career doubles

April 21, 2020 Archives, Baseball-High School

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Doubles

Jordan Taylor              26

Matt White                 24

Trevor Ezell                 23

Travis Wood                23

Justin Wells                 23

Logan Chambers         20

Cody Walker               19

Jake Wright                 18

Aaron Davidson          18

Cade Drennan             16

Evan Lee                      16

Hunter Mayall             16

Kaleb Jobe                   16

Tyler Nelson                15

Tyler Sawyer               15

Zack Young                  15

Dustin Morris              15

Drew Tipton                14

B.J. Wood                    14

Austin Ledbetter         13

Brandan Warner         13

Hayden Lessenberry   13

Chris Joiner                 13

Bryan Griffith              13

Beau Hamblin             13

Coby Greiner               12

Matthew Sandidge     12

Chase Tucker              12

Josh Pultro                  12

Trent Daniel                12

A.J. Nixon                    12

Cody Graddy               12

Matt Brown                12

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Archives
April 21, 2020
April 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!