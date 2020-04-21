Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career hits

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Career Hits

Trevor Ezell 2012-14 116

Logan Chambers 2017-19 115

Jordan Taylor 2009-12 99

Matt Brown 1999-01 86

Travis Wood 2003-05 85

Evan Lee 2013-16 84

Matt White 2000-02 80

Dustin Morris 1999-01 77

Chris Joiner 2009-11 76

Hunter Mayall 2009-10 76

Drew Tipton 2013-15 74

Jason Hastings 2013-15 74

Justin Wells 2003-05 74

Jake Wright 2017-19 69

Coby Greiner 2017-19 68

Brandan Warner 2013-15 68

Todd Bryan 2003-05 68

Aaron Davidson 2004-06 66

David Guarno 2006-08 65

Tyler Sawyer 2007-19 63

Richie Wood 2003-05 63

Bryan Griffith 2003-05 63

Cody Walker 2006-08 62

Josh Pultro 2009-11 61

Hayden Lessenberry 2011-13 60

Jake Jackson 2006-08 60

Zack Young 2003-05 60

Garrett Misenheimer 2014-16 58

Cody Graddy 2000-02 56

Tyler Nelson 2010-12 55

Anthony Rose 1999-00 55

Brady Butler 2008-10 53

Kaleb Jobe 2007-09 52

Michael McClellan 1998-00 52

Billy Landers 1998-99 52

Trey Breeding 2013-15 51

Landon Pickett 2009-11 51

Jordan Knight 2006-08 51