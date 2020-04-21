Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career hits

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Career Hits

Trevor Ezell                 2012-14           116

Logan Chambers         2017-19           115

Jordan Taylor              2009-12           99

Matt Brown                1999-01           86

Travis Wood                2003-05           85

Evan Lee                      2013-16           84

Matt White                 2000-02           80

Dustin Morris              1999-01           77

Chris Joiner                 2009-11           76

Hunter Mayall             2009-10           76

Drew Tipton                2013-15           74

Jason Hastings            2013-15           74

Justin Wells                 2003-05           74

Jake Wright                 2017-19           69

Coby Greiner               2017-19           68

Brandan Warner         2013-15           68

Todd Bryan                 2003-05           68

Aaron Davidson          2004-06           66

David Guarno              2006-08           65

Tyler Sawyer               2007-19           63

Richie Wood               2003-05           63

Bryan Griffith              2003-05           63

Cody Walker               2006-08           62

Josh Pultro                  2009-11           61

Hayden Lessenberry   2011-13           60

Jake Jackson                2006-08           60

Zack Young                  2003-05           60

Garrett Misenheimer  2014-16           58

Cody Graddy               2000-02           56

Tyler Nelson                2010-12           55

Anthony Rose             1999-00           55

Brady Butler                2008-10           53

Kaleb Jobe                   2007-09           52

Michael McClellan      1998-00           52

Billy Landers                1998-99           52

Trey Breeding             2013-15           51

Landon Pickett            2009-11           51

Jordan Knight              2006-08           51

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

