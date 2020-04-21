Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career hits

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Career Hits
Trevor Ezell 2012-14 116
Logan Chambers 2017-19 115
Jordan Taylor 2009-12 99
Matt Brown 1999-01 86
Travis Wood 2003-05 85
Evan Lee 2013-16 84
Matt White 2000-02 80
Dustin Morris 1999-01 77
Chris Joiner 2009-11 76
Hunter Mayall 2009-10 76
Drew Tipton 2013-15 74
Jason Hastings 2013-15 74
Justin Wells 2003-05 74
Jake Wright 2017-19 69
Coby Greiner 2017-19 68
Brandan Warner 2013-15 68
Todd Bryan 2003-05 68
Aaron Davidson 2004-06 66
David Guarno 2006-08 65
Tyler Sawyer 2007-19 63
Richie Wood 2003-05 63
Bryan Griffith 2003-05 63
Cody Walker 2006-08 62
Josh Pultro 2009-11 61
Hayden Lessenberry 2011-13 60
Jake Jackson 2006-08 60
Zack Young 2003-05 60
Garrett Misenheimer 2014-16 58
Cody Graddy 2000-02 56
Tyler Nelson 2010-12 55
Anthony Rose 1999-00 55
Brady Butler 2008-10 53
Kaleb Jobe 2007-09 52
Michael McClellan 1998-00 52
Billy Landers 1998-99 52
Trey Breeding 2013-15 51
Landon Pickett 2009-11 51
Jordan Knight 2006-08 51