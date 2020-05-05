Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career saves

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will roll out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

This concludes the individual records. Tomorrow, all of the team stats will be listed in one post.

— Rob Patrick

Saves

Coby Greiner               9

Jason Hastings            5

Ben Wells                    5

Todd Bryan                 5

Harrison Dale              4

Hayden Daniel            3

Jordan Taylor              3

Kaleb Jobe                   3

Justin Wells                 3

Myers Buck                 2

Nate Rutherford         2

Scott Schmidt              2

Tyler Sawyer               2

Alex Kehrees               2

Casey Grisham            2

Travis Wood                2

Daniel Price                 2

Jeff Carpenter             2

Beau Hamblin             2

Scott Yant                   2

