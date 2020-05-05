Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career saves

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will roll out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

This concludes the individual records. Tomorrow, all of the team stats will be listed in one post.

— Rob Patrick

Saves

Coby Greiner 9

Jason Hastings 5

Ben Wells 5

Todd Bryan 5

Harrison Dale 4

Hayden Daniel 3

Jordan Taylor 3

Kaleb Jobe 3

Justin Wells 3

Myers Buck 2

Nate Rutherford 2

Scott Schmidt 2

Tyler Sawyer 2

Alex Kehrees 2

Casey Grisham 2

Travis Wood 2

Daniel Price 2

Jeff Carpenter 2

Beau Hamblin 2

Scott Yant 2