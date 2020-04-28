Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career stolen bases

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Stolen bases, career

Trevor Ezell                 61

Drew Tipton                49

Matt White                 44

Evan Lee                      41

Hayden Daniel            31

Todd Bryan                 31

Logan Chambers         27

Chase Tucker              27

A.J. Nixon                    26

Seth Tucker                 25

Jake Jackson                25

Logan Grant                23

Logan Allen                 23

Caleb Garrett              23

Billy Landers                23

David Guarno              22

Bryan Griffith              22

Jake East                     21

Conner Tatum             20

Jake Wright                 18

Brandan Warner         18

Jason Hastings            18

Tyler Green                 18

Matt Brown                18

