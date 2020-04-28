Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career stolen bases

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Stolen bases, career
Trevor Ezell 61
Drew Tipton 49
Matt White 44
Evan Lee 41
Hayden Daniel 31
Todd Bryan 31
Logan Chambers 27
Chase Tucker 27
A.J. Nixon 26
Seth Tucker 25
Jake Jackson 25
Logan Grant 23
Logan Allen 23
Caleb Garrett 23
Billy Landers 23
David Guarno 22
Bryan Griffith 22
Jake East 21
Conner Tatum 20
Jake Wright 18
Brandan Warner 18
Jason Hastings 18
Tyler Green 18
Matt Brown 18