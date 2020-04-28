Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career stolen bases

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Stolen bases, career

Trevor Ezell 61

Drew Tipton 49

Matt White 44

Evan Lee 41

Hayden Daniel 31

Todd Bryan 31

Logan Chambers 27

Chase Tucker 27

A.J. Nixon 26

Seth Tucker 25

Jake Jackson 25

Logan Grant 23

Logan Allen 23

Caleb Garrett 23

Billy Landers 23

David Guarno 22

Bryan Griffith 22

Jake East 21

Conner Tatum 20

Jake Wright 18

Brandan Warner 18

Jason Hastings 18

Tyler Green 18

Matt Brown 18