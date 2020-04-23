Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career triples

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Triples

Trevor Ezell 13

Drew Tipton 10

Travis Wood 9

Logan Chambers 8

Evan Lee 6

Blake Patterson 6

Todd Bryan 5

Cameron Coleman 4

Cody Walker 4

Jordan Knight 4

Anthony Rose 4

Jake Wright 3

Gage Stark 3

Jason Hastings 3

Tyler Nelson 3

Justin Blankenship 3

Richie Wood 3

J.J. Yant 3

Billy Landers 3