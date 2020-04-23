Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career triples

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Triples

Trevor Ezell                 13

Drew Tipton                10

Travis Wood                9

Logan Chambers         8

Evan Lee                      6

Blake Patterson          6

Todd Bryan                 5

Cameron Coleman      4

Cody Walker               4

Jordan Knight              4

Anthony Rose             4

Jake Wright                 3

Gage Stark                  3

Jason Hastings            3

Tyler Nelson                3

Justin Blankenship      3

Richie Wood               3

J.J. Yant                       3

Billy Landers                3

