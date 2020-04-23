Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career triples

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Triples
Trevor Ezell 13
Drew Tipton 10
Travis Wood 9
Logan Chambers 8
Evan Lee 6
Blake Patterson 6
Todd Bryan 5
Cameron Coleman 4
Cody Walker 4
Jordan Knight 4
Anthony Rose 4
Jake Wright 3
Gage Stark 3
Jason Hastings 3
Tyler Nelson 3
Justin Blankenship 3
Richie Wood 3
J.J. Yant 3
Billy Landers 3