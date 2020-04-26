Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career walks

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Walks

Hayden Lessenberry 77

Jake Wright 76

Trevor Ezell 76

Jordan Taylor 76

Matt White 69

Tyler Nelson 67

Travis Wood 64

Evan Lee 61

Todd Bryan 61

Jason Hastings 55

Dylan Cross 53

Trey Breeding 52

Justin Wells 51

Logan Chambers 48

Josh Pultro 48

Brady Butler 47

Zack Young 47

Drew Tipton 46

Jake Jackson 46

Dylan Hurt 45

Bryan Griffith 45

Blake Patterson 44

Austin Ledbetter 43

David Guarno 43

Michael McClellan 42

Brandan Warner 40