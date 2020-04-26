Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career walks

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Walks

Hayden Lessenberry   77

Jake Wright                 76

Trevor Ezell                 76

Jordan Taylor              76

Matt White                 69

Tyler Nelson                67

Travis Wood                64

Evan Lee                      61

Todd Bryan                 61

Jason Hastings            55

Dylan Cross                 53

Trey Breeding             52

Justin Wells                 51

Logan Chambers         48

Josh Pultro                  48

Brady Butler                47

Zack Young                  47

Drew Tipton                46

Jake Jackson                46

Dylan Hurt                   45

Bryan Griffith              45

Blake Patterson          44

Austin Ledbetter         43

David Guarno              43

Michael McClellan      42

Brandan Warner         40

