Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career walks

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Walks
Hayden Lessenberry 77
Jake Wright 76
Trevor Ezell 76
Jordan Taylor 76
Matt White 69
Tyler Nelson 67
Travis Wood 64
Evan Lee 61
Todd Bryan 61
Jason Hastings 55
Dylan Cross 53
Trey Breeding 52
Justin Wells 51
Logan Chambers 48
Josh Pultro 48
Brady Butler 47
Zack Young 47
Drew Tipton 46
Jake Jackson 46
Dylan Hurt 45
Bryan Griffith 45
Blake Patterson 44
Austin Ledbetter 43
David Guarno 43
Michael McClellan 42
Brandan Warner 40