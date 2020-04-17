Hornets baseball records since 1998: Earned run average

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

ERA (min. 25 innings)

Travis Wood                2005    0.40

Blaine Knight               2014    0.43

Zach Jackson               2016    0.50

Evan Lee                      2016    0.60

Alex Shurtleff              2015    0.62

Logan Grant                2019    0.64

Beaux Bonvillain         2017    0.72

Austin Ledbetter         2019    0.78

Trent Daniel                2008    0.88

Travis Wood                2004    0.91

Jason Hastings            2013    0.93

Beaux Bonvillain         2016    0.93

Nate Rutherford         2012    0.95

Zach Jackson               2014    1.08

Will McEntire              2019    1.12

Nate Rutherford         2013    1.13

Ben Wells                    2010    1.20

Justin Wells                 2003    1.29

Justin Wells                 2004    1.29

Evan Lee                      2015    1.29

Blaine Knight               2015    1.34

Paul Speer                   1998    1.37

Aaron Davidson          2006    1.40

Alex Shurtleff              2016    1.60

Will McEntire              2018    1.60

Dylan Cross                 2012    1.65

Blake Patterson          2015    1.65

Justin Wells                 2005    1.90

Caleb Milam                2010    1.98

Blake Davidson           2010    2.02

Michael McClellan      2000    2.12

Scott Schmidt              2018    2.23

Aaron Davidson          2005    2.25

Jordan Taylor              2012    2.25

Coby Greiner               2019    2.30

