Hornets baseball records since 1998: Earned run average

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

ERA (min. 25 innings)

Travis Wood 2005 0.40

Blaine Knight 2014 0.43

Zach Jackson 2016 0.50

Evan Lee 2016 0.60

Alex Shurtleff 2015 0.62

Logan Grant 2019 0.64

Beaux Bonvillain 2017 0.72

Austin Ledbetter 2019 0.78

Trent Daniel 2008 0.88

Travis Wood 2004 0.91

Jason Hastings 2013 0.93

Beaux Bonvillain 2016 0.93

Nate Rutherford 2012 0.95

Zach Jackson 2014 1.08

Will McEntire 2019 1.12

Nate Rutherford 2013 1.13

Ben Wells 2010 1.20

Justin Wells 2003 1.29

Justin Wells 2004 1.29

Evan Lee 2015 1.29

Blaine Knight 2015 1.34

Paul Speer 1998 1.37

Aaron Davidson 2006 1.40

Alex Shurtleff 2016 1.60

Will McEntire 2018 1.60

Dylan Cross 2012 1.65

Blake Patterson 2015 1.65

Justin Wells 2005 1.90

Caleb Milam 2010 1.98

Blake Davidson 2010 2.02

Michael McClellan 2000 2.12

Scott Schmidt 2018 2.23

Aaron Davidson 2005 2.25

Jordan Taylor 2012 2.25

Coby Greiner 2019 2.30