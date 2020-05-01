Hornets baseball records since 1998: Fewest, most hits allowed, career

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Fewest hits (per seven innings, 70 innings min.) 

Travis Wood                2.6

Justin Wells                 4.3

Evan Lee                      4.5

Zach Jackson               4.5

Beaux Bonvillain         4.8

Jason Hastings            4.9

Nate Rutherford         5.0

Ben Wells                    5.1

Trent Daniel                5.1

Blaine Knight               5.2

Alex Shurtleff              6.1

Dylan Cross                 6.2

Blake Davidson           6.3

Chris Sory                    6.4

Michael McClellan      6.5

Coby Greiner               6.6

Jordan Taylor              6.6

Will McEntire              6.7

Anthony Rose             7.3

Most Hits allowed, career

Jordan Taylor              154

Caleb Milam                148

Tyler Sawyer               139

Will McEntire              116

Blaine Knight               105

Trent Daniel                105

Michael McClellan      103

Scott Yant                   102

Anthony Rose             102

Justin Wells                 95

Ben Wells                    90

Dylan Cross                 87

Kaleb Jobe                   86

Coby Greiner               83

Tyler Nelson                82

Zach Jackson               81

Nate Rutherford         79

Chris Sory                    75

Beaux Bonvillain         71

Travis Wood                71

Alex Shurtleff              67

Brad Chism                  66

Blake Davidson           64

Kevin Littleton             64

Daniel Price                 63

Seth Tucker                 61

Jason Hastings            60

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

