Hornets baseball records since 1998: Fewest, most hits allowed, career

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Fewest hits (per seven innings, 70 innings min.)
Travis Wood 2.6
Justin Wells 4.3
Evan Lee 4.5
Zach Jackson 4.5
Beaux Bonvillain 4.8
Jason Hastings 4.9
Nate Rutherford 5.0
Ben Wells 5.1
Trent Daniel 5.1
Blaine Knight 5.2
Alex Shurtleff 6.1
Dylan Cross 6.2
Blake Davidson 6.3
Chris Sory 6.4
Michael McClellan 6.5
Coby Greiner 6.6
Jordan Taylor 6.6
Will McEntire 6.7
Anthony Rose 7.3
Most Hits allowed, career
Jordan Taylor 154
Caleb Milam 148
Tyler Sawyer 139
Will McEntire 116
Blaine Knight 105
Trent Daniel 105
Michael McClellan 103
Scott Yant 102
Anthony Rose 102
Justin Wells 95
Ben Wells 90
Dylan Cross 87
Kaleb Jobe 86
Coby Greiner 83
Tyler Nelson 82
Zach Jackson 81
Nate Rutherford 79
Chris Sory 75
Beaux Bonvillain 71
Travis Wood 71
Alex Shurtleff 67
Brad Chism 66
Blake Davidson 64
Kevin Littleton 64
Daniel Price 63
Seth Tucker 61
Jason Hastings 60