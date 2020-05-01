Hornets baseball records since 1998: Fewest, most hits allowed, career

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Fewest hits (per seven innings, 70 innings min.)

Travis Wood 2.6

Justin Wells 4.3

Evan Lee 4.5

Zach Jackson 4.5

Beaux Bonvillain 4.8

Jason Hastings 4.9

Nate Rutherford 5.0

Ben Wells 5.1

Trent Daniel 5.1

Blaine Knight 5.2

Alex Shurtleff 6.1

Dylan Cross 6.2

Blake Davidson 6.3

Chris Sory 6.4

Michael McClellan 6.5

Coby Greiner 6.6

Jordan Taylor 6.6

Will McEntire 6.7

Anthony Rose 7.3

Most Hits allowed, career

Jordan Taylor 154

Caleb Milam 148

Tyler Sawyer 139

Will McEntire 116

Blaine Knight 105

Trent Daniel 105

Michael McClellan 103

Scott Yant 102

Anthony Rose 102

Justin Wells 95

Ben Wells 90

Dylan Cross 87

Kaleb Jobe 86

Coby Greiner 83

Tyler Nelson 82

Zach Jackson 81

Nate Rutherford 79

Chris Sory 75

Beaux Bonvillain 71

Travis Wood 71

Alex Shurtleff 67

Brad Chism 66

Blake Davidson 64

Kevin Littleton 64

Daniel Price 63

Seth Tucker 61

Jason Hastings 60