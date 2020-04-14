Hornets baseball records since 1998: Fewest, most hits allowed

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

Fewest hits per 7 innings (at least 25 innings)

Travis Wood                2005    1.99

Travis Wood                2004    2.1

Evan Lee                      2016    2.2

Justin Wells                 2004    3.2

Logan Grant                2019    3.6

Blaine Knight               2014    3.8

Trent Daniel                2008    4.1

Paul Speer                   1998    4.1

Travis Wood                2003    4.2

Blake Patterson          2015    4.5

Zach Jackson               2016    4.5

Beaux Bonvillain         2017    4.5

Austin Ledbetter         2019    4.5

Ben Wells                    2010    4.6

Justin Wells                 2003    4.7

Zach Jackson               2014    4.7

Nate Rutherford         2013    4.9

Aaron Davidson          2006    5.0

Jason Hastings            2013    5.1

Justin Wells                 2005    5.1

Nate Rutherford         2010    5.1

Jordan Taylor              2010    5.3

Evan Lee                      2015    5.4

Beaux Bonvillain         2016    5.4

Trent Daniel                2007    5.5

Coby Greiner               2018    5.5

J.J. Yant                       1999    5.6

Blaine Knight               2015    5.6

Scott Schmidt              2018    5.8

Tryce Schalchlin          2012    5.9

Most hits allowed

Jordan Taylor              2011    67

Caleb Milam                2011    63

Tyler Nelson                2012    62

Anthony Rose             2000    57

Brad Chism                  2001    56

Ben Wells                    2011    53

Nate Rutherford         2013    52

Tyler Sawyer               2009    52

Scott Yant                   2002    52

Blake Davidson           2010    51

Chance King                2002    51

Seth Tucker                 2017    50

Jordan Taylor              2012    50

Scott Yant                   2001    50

Michael McClellan      2000    50

Caleb Milam                2010    48

Tyler Sawyer               2008    48

Will McEntire              2018    47

Will McEntire              2019    46

Blaine Knight               2015    46

Justin Wells                 2005    46

Trent Daniel                2007    45

Daniel Price                 2004    45

Beaux Bonvillain         2017    44

Trent Daniel                2008    42

Jody Petty                   1998    41

Dylan Cross                 2012    40

Chris Sory                    2001    40

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

