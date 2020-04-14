Hornets baseball records since 1998: Fewest, most hits allowed

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
Fewest hits per 7 innings (at least 25 innings)
Travis Wood 2005 1.99
Travis Wood 2004 2.1
Evan Lee 2016 2.2
Justin Wells 2004 3.2
Logan Grant 2019 3.6
Blaine Knight 2014 3.8
Trent Daniel 2008 4.1
Paul Speer 1998 4.1
Travis Wood 2003 4.2
Blake Patterson 2015 4.5
Zach Jackson 2016 4.5
Beaux Bonvillain 2017 4.5
Austin Ledbetter 2019 4.5
Ben Wells 2010 4.6
Justin Wells 2003 4.7
Zach Jackson 2014 4.7
Nate Rutherford 2013 4.9
Aaron Davidson 2006 5.0
Jason Hastings 2013 5.1
Justin Wells 2005 5.1
Nate Rutherford 2010 5.1
Jordan Taylor 2010 5.3
Evan Lee 2015 5.4
Beaux Bonvillain 2016 5.4
Trent Daniel 2007 5.5
Coby Greiner 2018 5.5
J.J. Yant 1999 5.6
Blaine Knight 2015 5.6
Scott Schmidt 2018 5.8
Tryce Schalchlin 2012 5.9
Most hits allowed
Jordan Taylor 2011 67
Caleb Milam 2011 63
Tyler Nelson 2012 62
Anthony Rose 2000 57
Brad Chism 2001 56
Ben Wells 2011 53
Nate Rutherford 2013 52
Tyler Sawyer 2009 52
Scott Yant 2002 52
Blake Davidson 2010 51
Chance King 2002 51
Seth Tucker 2017 50
Jordan Taylor 2012 50
Scott Yant 2001 50
Michael McClellan 2000 50
Caleb Milam 2010 48
Tyler Sawyer 2008 48
Will McEntire 2018 47
Will McEntire 2019 46
Blaine Knight 2015 46
Justin Wells 2005 46
Trent Daniel 2007 45
Daniel Price 2004 45
Beaux Bonvillain 2017 44
Trent Daniel 2008 42
Jody Petty 1998 41
Dylan Cross 2012 40
Chris Sory 2001 40