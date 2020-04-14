Hornets baseball records since 1998: Fewest, most hits allowed

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

Fewest hits per 7 innings (at least 25 innings)

Travis Wood 2005 1.99

Travis Wood 2004 2.1

Evan Lee 2016 2.2

Justin Wells 2004 3.2

Logan Grant 2019 3.6

Blaine Knight 2014 3.8

Trent Daniel 2008 4.1

Paul Speer 1998 4.1

Travis Wood 2003 4.2

Blake Patterson 2015 4.5

Zach Jackson 2016 4.5

Beaux Bonvillain 2017 4.5

Austin Ledbetter 2019 4.5

Ben Wells 2010 4.6

Justin Wells 2003 4.7

Zach Jackson 2014 4.7

Nate Rutherford 2013 4.9

Aaron Davidson 2006 5.0

Jason Hastings 2013 5.1

Justin Wells 2005 5.1

Nate Rutherford 2010 5.1

Jordan Taylor 2010 5.3

Evan Lee 2015 5.4

Beaux Bonvillain 2016 5.4

Trent Daniel 2007 5.5

Coby Greiner 2018 5.5

J.J. Yant 1999 5.6

Blaine Knight 2015 5.6

Scott Schmidt 2018 5.8

Tryce Schalchlin 2012 5.9

Most hits allowed

Jordan Taylor 2011 67

Caleb Milam 2011 63

Tyler Nelson 2012 62

Anthony Rose 2000 57

Brad Chism 2001 56

Ben Wells 2011 53

Nate Rutherford 2013 52

Tyler Sawyer 2009 52

Scott Yant 2002 52

Blake Davidson 2010 51

Chance King 2002 51

Seth Tucker 2017 50

Jordan Taylor 2012 50

Scott Yant 2001 50

Michael McClellan 2000 50

Caleb Milam 2010 48

Tyler Sawyer 2008 48

Will McEntire 2018 47

Will McEntire 2019 46

Blaine Knight 2015 46

Justin Wells 2005 46

Trent Daniel 2007 45

Daniel Price 2004 45

Beaux Bonvillain 2017 44

Trent Daniel 2008 42

Jody Petty 1998 41

Dylan Cross 2012 40

Chris Sory 2001 40