Hornets baseball records since 1998: Home runs

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Home runs (single season, *games prior to 2002 were played at Ashley Park)
Matt Brown 2001 7*
Dusty Sexton 1998 7*
Trevor Ezell 2014 6
Cody Graddy 2002 6
David Guarno 2008 5
Zack Young 2004 5
Matt White 2000 5*
Landon Pickett 2011 4
Travis Wood 2005 4
Matt White 2001 4*
Matt Brown 1999 4*
Jon Keel 1998 4*
Jake Wright 2019 3
Evan Lee 2016 3
Trevor Ezell 2013 3
Kaleb Jobe 2009 3
David Guarno 2007 3
Luke Brown 2001 3*
Dustin Morris 2001 3*
Beau Hamblin 2001 3*
Anthony Rose 2000 3*
Michael McClellan 2000 3*
Brandon Nichols 2000 3*
Anthony Rose 1999 3*
Michael McClellan 1999 3*
Josh Caldwell 1999 3*
J.J. Yant 1999 3*