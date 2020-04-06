Hornets baseball records since 1998: Home runs

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Home runs (single season, *games prior to 2002 were played at Ashley Park)

Matt Brown                2001    7*

Dusty Sexton               1998    7*

Trevor Ezell                 2014    6

Cody Graddy               2002    6

David Guarno              2008    5

Zack Young                  2004    5

Matt White                 2000    5*

Landon Pickett            2011    4

Travis Wood                2005    4

Matt White                 2001    4*

Matt Brown                1999    4*

Jon Keel                       1998    4*

Jake Wright                 2019    3

Evan Lee                      2016    3

Trevor Ezell                 2013    3

Kaleb Jobe                   2009    3

David Guarno              2007    3

Luke Brown                 2001    3*

Dustin Morris              2001    3*

Beau Hamblin             2001    3*

Anthony Rose             2000    3*

Michael McClellan      2000    3*

Brandon Nichols         2000    3*

Anthony Rose             1999    3*

Michael McClellan      1999    3*

Josh Caldwell              1999    3*

J.J. Yant                       1999    3*

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

