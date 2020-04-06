Hornets baseball records since 1998: Home runs

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Home runs (single season, *games prior to 2002 were played at Ashley Park)

Matt Brown 2001 7*

Dusty Sexton 1998 7*

Trevor Ezell 2014 6

Cody Graddy 2002 6

David Guarno 2008 5

Zack Young 2004 5

Matt White 2000 5*

Landon Pickett 2011 4

Travis Wood 2005 4

Matt White 2001 4*

Matt Brown 1999 4*

Jon Keel 1998 4*

Jake Wright 2019 3

Evan Lee 2016 3

Trevor Ezell 2013 3

Kaleb Jobe 2009 3

David Guarno 2007 3

Luke Brown 2001 3*

Dustin Morris 2001 3*

Beau Hamblin 2001 3*

Anthony Rose 2000 3*

Michael McClellan 2000 3*

Brandon Nichols 2000 3*

Anthony Rose 1999 3*

Michael McClellan 1999 3*

Josh Caldwell 1999 3*

J.J. Yant 1999 3*