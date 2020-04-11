Hornets baseball records since 1998: Pitching wins

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Pitching
Wins
Blaine Knight 2014 11
Travis Wood 2004 11
Nate Rutherford 2013 9
Ben Wells 2010 9
Justin Wells 2004 9
Evan Lee 2016 8
Zach Jackson 2014 8
Travis Wood 2005 8
Austin Ledbetter 2019 7
Beaux Bonvillain 2017 7
Alex Shurtleff 2016 7
Zach Jackson 2016 7
Blake Patterson 2015 7
Jason Hastings 2013 7
Caleb Milam 2011 7
Brad Chism 2001 7
Anthony Rose 2000 6
Chance King 2002 6
Daniel Price 2004 6
Justin Wells 2005 6
Aaron Davidson 2005 6
Trent Daniel 2007 6
Trent Daniel 2008 6
Tyler Sawyer 2009 6
Jordan Taylor 2011 6
Nate Rutherford 2012 6
Dylan Cross 2012 6
Jordan Taylor 2012 6
Alex Shurtleff 2015 6
Blaine Knight 2015 6
Seth Tucker 2017 6
Logan Grant 2019 6
Will McEntire 2019 6