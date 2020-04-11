Hornets baseball records since 1998: Pitching wins

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Pitching

Wins

Blaine Knight 2014 11

Travis Wood 2004 11

Nate Rutherford 2013 9

Ben Wells 2010 9

Justin Wells 2004 9

Evan Lee 2016 8

Zach Jackson 2014 8

Travis Wood 2005 8

Austin Ledbetter 2019 7

Beaux Bonvillain 2017 7

Alex Shurtleff 2016 7

Zach Jackson 2016 7

Blake Patterson 2015 7

Jason Hastings 2013 7

Caleb Milam 2011 7

Brad Chism 2001 7

Anthony Rose 2000 6

Chance King 2002 6

Daniel Price 2004 6

Justin Wells 2005 6

Aaron Davidson 2005 6

Trent Daniel 2007 6

Trent Daniel 2008 6

Tyler Sawyer 2009 6

Jordan Taylor 2011 6

Nate Rutherford 2012 6

Dylan Cross 2012 6

Jordan Taylor 2012 6

Alex Shurtleff 2015 6

Blaine Knight 2015 6

Seth Tucker 2017 6

Logan Grant 2019 6

Will McEntire 2019 6