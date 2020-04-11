Hornets baseball records since 1998: Pitching wins

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Pitching

Wins

Blaine Knight               2014    11

Travis Wood                2004    11

Nate Rutherford         2013    9

Ben Wells                    2010    9

Justin Wells                 2004    9

Evan Lee                      2016    8

Zach Jackson               2014    8

Travis Wood                2005    8

Austin Ledbetter         2019    7

Beaux Bonvillain         2017    7

Alex Shurtleff              2016    7

Zach Jackson               2016    7

Blake Patterson          2015    7

Jason Hastings            2013    7

Caleb Milam                2011    7

Brad Chism                  2001    7

Anthony Rose             2000    6

Chance King                2002    6

Daniel Price                 2004    6

Justin Wells                 2005    6

Aaron Davidson          2005    6

Trent Daniel                2007    6

Trent Daniel                2008    6

Tyler Sawyer               2009    6

Jordan Taylor              2011    6

Nate Rutherford         2012    6

Dylan Cross                 2012    6

Jordan Taylor              2012    6

Alex Shurtleff              2015    6

Blaine Knight               2015    6

Seth Tucker                 2017    6

Logan Grant                2019    6

Will McEntire              2019    6

