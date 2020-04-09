Hornets baseball records since 1998: Strikeouts, most and fewest

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Strikeouts (most in single season)
Matt White 2000 30
Richie Wood 2004 30
Cameron Coleman 2017 30
Michael McClellan 2000 29
Matthew Sandidge 2018 28
Jake Wright 2018 25
Richie Wood 2005 24
Drew Short 2006 24
David Guarno 2007 24
Brady Butler 2010 24
Austin Ledbetter 2018 24
Cody Graddy 2001 22
Trent Daniel 2001 22
Joey Cates 2016 22
Tadd Beene 1999 21
Logan Grant 2019 21
Brandon Fitts 1999 20
Zack Young 2004 20
Brady Butler 2009 20
Blake Patterson 2015 20
Gage Stark 2019 20
Strikeouts (lowest rate in single season, 60 ab minimum)
Player Year K’s ABs rate per at bat
Logan Chambers 2018 4 (104) (3.8%)
Aaron Davidson 2006 3 (77) (3.9%)
Dan Riemenschneider 2006 3 (75) (4.0%)
Seth Tucker 2017 4 (90) (4.4%)
Hunter Mayall 2010 5 (105) (4.8%)
Jordan Taylor 2010 5 (102) (4.9%)
Hunter Mayall 2009 5 (91) (5.5%)
Aaron Davidson 2005 6 (106) (5.7%)
Trevor Ezell 2014 5 (83) (6.0%)
Austin Ledbetter 2019 6 (91) (6.6%)
David Martin 2006 4 (61) (6.6%)
Logan Chambers 2017 6 (83) (7.2%)
Corey Lambert 2005 5 (67) (7.5%)
Aaron Orender 2016 6 (79) (7.6%)
Dustin Easterly 2004 6 (79) (7.6%)
Dustin Sexton 1998 5 (64) (7.8%)
Jake Jackson 2007 7 (88) (7.9%)
Jason Hastings 2014 6 (76) (7.9%)
Dustin Morris 2001 9 (104) (8.6%)
Drew Tipton 2014 8 (86) (9.3%)
B.J. Wood 2003 6 (62) (9.7%)
Hayden Daniel 2013 6 (61) (9.8%)
Marcus Wilson 2013 8 (79) (10.1%)
Jake East 2016 8 (78) (10.3%)
Justin Wells 2004 10 (95) (10.5%)
Logan Allen 2016 10 (95) (10.5%)
Matt Brown 1999 7 (65) (10.7%)
Matt Brown 2001 11 (102) (10.7%)
Jordan Taylor 2012 11 (102) (10.7%)
Cody Walker 2007 9 (83) (10.8%)
Cade Drennan 2019 10 (92) (10.9%)
Logan Chambers 2019 12 (110) (10.9%)