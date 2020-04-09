Hornets baseball records since 1998: Strikeouts, most and fewest

April 8, 2020 Archives, Baseball-High School

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Strikeouts (most in single season)

Matt White                 2000    30

Richie Wood               2004    30

Cameron Coleman      2017    30

Michael McClellan      2000    29

Matthew Sandidge     2018    28

Jake Wright                 2018    25

Richie Wood               2005    24

Drew Short                  2006    24

David Guarno              2007    24

Brady Butler                2010    24

Austin Ledbetter         2018    24

Cody Graddy               2001    22

Trent Daniel                2001    22

Joey Cates                   2016    22

Tadd Beene                 1999    21

Logan Grant                2019    21

Brandon Fitts              1999    20

Zack Young                  2004    20

Brady Butler                2009    20

Blake Patterson          2015    20

Gage Stark                  2019    20

Strikeouts (lowest rate in single season, 60 ab minimum)

Player                          Year    K’s       ABs      rate per at bat

Logan Chambers         2018    4          (104)    (3.8%)

Aaron Davidson          2006    3          (77)      (3.9%)

Dan Riemenschneider 2006    3          (75)      (4.0%)

Seth Tucker                 2017    4          (90)      (4.4%)

Hunter Mayall             2010    5          (105)    (4.8%)

Jordan Taylor              2010    5          (102)    (4.9%)

Hunter Mayall             2009    5          (91)      (5.5%)

Aaron Davidson          2005    6          (106)    (5.7%)

Trevor Ezell                 2014    5          (83)      (6.0%)

Austin Ledbetter         2019    6          (91)      (6.6%)

David Martin               2006    4          (61)      (6.6%)

Logan Chambers         2017    6          (83)      (7.2%)

Corey Lambert            2005    5          (67)      (7.5%)

Aaron Orender            2016    6          (79)      (7.6%)

Dustin Easterly            2004    6          (79)      (7.6%)

Dustin Sexton              1998    5          (64)      (7.8%)

Jake Jackson                2007    7          (88)      (7.9%)

Jason Hastings            2014    6          (76)      (7.9%)

Dustin Morris              2001    9          (104)    (8.6%)

Drew Tipton                2014    8          (86)      (9.3%)

B.J. Wood                    2003    6          (62)      (9.7%)

Hayden Daniel            2013    6          (61)      (9.8%)

Marcus Wilson            2013    8          (79)      (10.1%)

Jake East                     2016    8          (78)      (10.3%)

Justin Wells                 2004    10        (95)     (10.5%)

Logan Allen                 2016    10        (95)      (10.5%)

Matt Brown                1999    7          (65)      (10.7%)

Matt Brown                2001    11        (102)    (10.7%)

Jordan Taylor              2012    11        (102)    (10.7%)

Cody Walker               2007    9          (83)      (10.8%)

Cade Drennan             2019    10        (92)      (10.9%)

Logan Chambers         2019    12        (110)    (10.9%)

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!