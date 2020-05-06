Hornets baseball records since 1998: Team offense

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will roll out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

— Rob Patrick

TEAM

Record (winning pct)

2014    33-2     (.942)

2016    27-2     (.931)

2004    31-3     (.912)

2015    28-3     (.903)

2019    27-5     (.844)

2013    27-6     (.818)

Wins

2014    33

2004    31

2015    28

2019    27

2016    27

2013    27

2005    27

2012    25

2010    25

2011    23

2018    21

2009    21

2001    20

Losses

1999    15

2000    14

2007    12

2006    12

2018    10

2017    10

2001    9

2011    8

2010    8

2009    8

2002    8

1998    8

Batting average

2016    .365

2014    .346

2011    .343

2009    .336

1998    .335

2013    .323

2007    .321

2003    .329

2015    .316

2008    .314

2001    .308

2004    .305

2005    .305

2010    .305

At Bats

2010    897

2005    882

2014    866

2012    829

1999    821

2000    805

2001    802

2011    801

2019    798

2004    787

2009    777

2015    776

2013    770

2018    767

2017    739

2007    738

2016    732

2006    724

Runs

2014    326

2001    244

2011    238

2004    236

2013    234

1999    231

2016    230

2005    226

2010    223

2015    222

2019    216

2012    214

2009    205

2006    204

2003    204

Hits

2014    300

2011    275

2010    274

2005    269

2009    261

2013    249

2001    247

2015    245

1999    243

2012    242

2004    240

2007    237

2016    230

2019    230

Doubles

2005    67

2014    59

2019    57

2008    53

2001    53

2009    53

2011    50

2010    47

2004    47

2012    46

2003    46

2018    45

2007    45

Triples

2014    26

2005    14

2015    13

2004    12

2016    11

2013    11

2019    10

2007    10

1999    9

2018    8

2010    8

2017    7

Home runs* (Home game prior to 2001 were played at Ashley Park)

2001    25

1998    23*

2000    21*

1999    20*

2008    11

2004    10

2002    10

2014    9

2011    9

2005    9

2019    8

2010    7

2007    6

Runs batted in

2014    250

2015    215

2001    194

2004    193

2013    187

2016    180

2010    178

2005    178

2012    176

2015    176

2009    174

2019    172

1999    171

Walks

2014    236

2012    224

2004    214

2013    213

2011    205

2019    202

2015    189

2010    180

2018    176

2016    176

2009    161

1999    161

2006    156

2003    154

2005    153

Fewest walks

2008    101

1998    115

2000    116

2007    122

2017    130

2001    131

2002    139

2005    153

2003    154

2006    156

2009    161

1999    161

Strikeouts

2000    208

2004    177

2018    174

1999    164

2007    154

2015    148

2010    147

2017    145

2012    145

2019    143

2005    141

Fewest strikeouts

2003    117

2014    122

2016    122

1998    123

2008    123

2009    124

2011    125

2002    128

2013    134

2001    134

2006    135

Stolen bases

2014    111

2013    110

2015    109

2019    92

2012    76

2016    75

2004    69

2002    67

2001    67

2006    63

2010    56

1999    55

2005    50

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

