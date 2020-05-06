Hornets baseball records since 1998: Team offense

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will roll out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
— Rob Patrick
TEAM
Record (winning pct)
2014 33-2 (.942)
2016 27-2 (.931)
2004 31-3 (.912)
2015 28-3 (.903)
2019 27-5 (.844)
2013 27-6 (.818)
Wins
2014 33
2004 31
2015 28
2019 27
2016 27
2013 27
2005 27
2012 25
2010 25
2011 23
2018 21
2009 21
2001 20
Losses
1999 15
2000 14
2007 12
2006 12
2018 10
2017 10
2001 9
2011 8
2010 8
2009 8
2002 8
1998 8
Batting average
2016 .365
2014 .346
2011 .343
2009 .336
1998 .335
2013 .323
2007 .321
2003 .329
2015 .316
2008 .314
2001 .308
2004 .305
2005 .305
2010 .305
At Bats
2010 897
2005 882
2014 866
2012 829
1999 821
2000 805
2001 802
2011 801
2019 798
2004 787
2009 777
2015 776
2013 770
2018 767
2017 739
2007 738
2016 732
2006 724
Runs
2014 326
2001 244
2011 238
2004 236
2013 234
1999 231
2016 230
2005 226
2010 223
2015 222
2019 216
2012 214
2009 205
2006 204
2003 204
Hits
2014 300
2011 275
2010 274
2005 269
2009 261
2013 249
2001 247
2015 245
1999 243
2012 242
2004 240
2007 237
2016 230
2019 230
Doubles
2005 67
2014 59
2019 57
2008 53
2001 53
2009 53
2011 50
2010 47
2004 47
2012 46
2003 46
2018 45
2007 45
Triples
2014 26
2005 14
2015 13
2004 12
2016 11
2013 11
2019 10
2007 10
1999 9
2018 8
2010 8
2017 7
Home runs* (Home game prior to 2001 were played at Ashley Park)
2001 25
1998 23*
2000 21*
1999 20*
2008 11
2004 10
2002 10
2014 9
2011 9
2005 9
2019 8
2010 7
2007 6
Runs batted in
2014 250
2015 215
2001 194
2004 193
2013 187
2016 180
2010 178
2005 178
2012 176
2015 176
2009 174
2019 172
1999 171
Walks
2014 236
2012 224
2004 214
2013 213
2011 205
2019 202
2015 189
2010 180
2018 176
2016 176
2009 161
1999 161
2006 156
2003 154
2005 153
Fewest walks
2008 101
1998 115
2000 116
2007 122
2017 130
2001 131
2002 139
2005 153
2003 154
2006 156
2009 161
1999 161
Strikeouts
2000 208
2004 177
2018 174
1999 164
2007 154
2015 148
2010 147
2017 145
2012 145
2019 143
2005 141
Fewest strikeouts
2003 117
2014 122
2016 122
1998 123
2008 123
2009 124
2011 125
2002 128
2013 134
2001 134
2006 135
Stolen bases
2014 111
2013 110
2015 109
2019 92
2012 76
2016 75
2004 69
2002 67
2001 67
2006 63
2010 56
1999 55
2005 50