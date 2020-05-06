Hornets baseball records since 1998: Team offense

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will roll out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

— Rob Patrick

TEAM

Record (winning pct)

2014 33-2 (.942)

2016 27-2 (.931)

2004 31-3 (.912)

2015 28-3 (.903)

2019 27-5 (.844)

2013 27-6 (.818)

Wins

2014 33

2004 31

2015 28

2019 27

2016 27

2013 27

2005 27

2012 25

2010 25

2011 23

2018 21

2009 21

2001 20

Losses

1999 15

2000 14

2007 12

2006 12

2018 10

2017 10

2001 9

2011 8

2010 8

2009 8

2002 8

1998 8

Batting average

2016 .365

2014 .346

2011 .343

2009 .336

1998 .335

2013 .323

2007 .321

2003 .329

2015 .316

2008 .314

2001 .308

2004 .305

2005 .305

2010 .305

At Bats

2010 897

2005 882

2014 866

2012 829

1999 821

2000 805

2001 802

2011 801

2019 798

2004 787

2009 777

2015 776

2013 770

2018 767

2017 739

2007 738

2016 732

2006 724

Runs

2014 326

2001 244

2011 238

2004 236

2013 234

1999 231

2016 230

2005 226

2010 223

2015 222

2019 216

2012 214

2009 205

2006 204

2003 204

Hits

2014 300

2011 275

2010 274

2005 269

2009 261

2013 249

2001 247

2015 245

1999 243

2012 242

2004 240

2007 237

2016 230

2019 230

Doubles

2005 67

2014 59

2019 57

2008 53

2001 53

2009 53

2011 50

2010 47

2004 47

2012 46

2003 46

2018 45

2007 45

Triples

2014 26

2005 14

2015 13

2004 12

2016 11

2013 11

2019 10

2007 10

1999 9

2018 8

2010 8

2017 7

Home runs* (Home game prior to 2001 were played at Ashley Park)

2001 25

1998 23*

2000 21*

1999 20*

2008 11

2004 10

2002 10

2014 9

2011 9

2005 9

2019 8

2010 7

2007 6

Runs batted in

2014 250

2015 215

2001 194

2004 193

2013 187

2016 180

2010 178

2005 178

2012 176

2015 176

2009 174

2019 172

1999 171

Walks

2014 236

2012 224

2004 214

2013 213

2011 205

2019 202

2015 189

2010 180

2018 176

2016 176

2009 161

1999 161

2006 156

2003 154

2005 153

Fewest walks

2008 101

1998 115

2000 116

2007 122

2017 130

2001 131

2002 139

2005 153

2003 154

2006 156

2009 161

1999 161

Strikeouts

2000 208

2004 177

2018 174

1999 164

2007 154

2015 148

2010 147

2017 145

2012 145

2019 143

2005 141

Fewest strikeouts

2003 117

2014 122

2016 122

1998 123

2008 123

2009 124

2011 125

2002 128

2013 134

2001 134

2006 135

Stolen bases

2014 111

2013 110

2015 109

2019 92

2012 76

2016 75

2004 69

2002 67

2001 67

2006 63

2010 56

1999 55

2005 50