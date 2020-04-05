Hornets baseball records since 1998: Triples

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Triples (single season)

Trevor Ezell 2014 8

Drew Tipton 2015 6

Logan Chambers 2019 6

Travis Wood 2005 5

Evan Lee 2016 5

Anthony Rose 1999 4

Jordan Knight 2007 4

Trevor Ezell 2013 4

Cameron Coleman 2017 4

J.J. Yant 1999 3

Todd Bryan 2004 3

Justin Blankenship 2009 3

Tyler Nelson 2012 3

Blake Patterson 2014 3

Drew Tipton 2014 3

Blake Patterson 2015 3