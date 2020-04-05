Hornets baseball records since 1998: Triples

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Triples (single season)

Trevor Ezell                 2014    8

Drew Tipton                2015    6

Logan Chambers         2019    6

Travis Wood                2005    5

Evan Lee                      2016    5

Anthony Rose             1999    4

Jordan Knight              2007    4

Trevor Ezell                 2013    4

Cameron Coleman      2017    4

J.J. Yant                       1999    3

Todd Bryan                 2004    3

Justin Blankenship      2009    3

Tyler Nelson                2012    3

Blake Patterson          2014    3

Drew Tipton                2014    3

Blake Patterson          2015    3

