Hornets baseball records since 1998: Triples

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Triples (single season)
Trevor Ezell 2014 8
Drew Tipton 2015 6
Logan Chambers 2019 6
Travis Wood 2005 5
Evan Lee 2016 5
Anthony Rose 1999 4
Jordan Knight 2007 4
Trevor Ezell 2013 4
Cameron Coleman 2017 4
J.J. Yant 1999 3
Todd Bryan 2004 3
Justin Blankenship 2009 3
Tyler Nelson 2012 3
Blake Patterson 2014 3
Drew Tipton 2014 3
Blake Patterson 2015 3