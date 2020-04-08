Hornets baseball records since 1998: Walks

April 7, 2020 Archives, Baseball-High School

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Walks (single season) (includes hit by pitch)

Tyler Nelson                2011    38

Dylan Cross                 2012    32

Todd Bryan                 2004    32

Trevor Ezell                 2014    31

Travis Wood                2004    31

Matt White                 2000    30

Noah Davis                  2019    29

Blake Patterson          2015    29

Hayden Lessenberry   2012    29

Tyler Nelson                2012    29

Matt White                 2001    29

Michael McClellan      2000    29

Jordan Taylor              2011    28

Dustin Tinkler              2004    28

Jake Wright                 2018    27

Tyler Green                 2013    27

Jason Hastings            2015    26

Trey Breeding             2014    26

Hayden Lessenberry   2013    26

Jake Wright                 2019    25

Dylan Hurt                   2016    25

Chase Tucker              2014    25

Josh Pultro                  2012    25

Brady Butler                2010    25

Cade Drennan             2019    24

Cameron Coleman      2017    24

Jake Wright                 2017    24

Evan Lee                      2016    24

Matt White                 2002    24

Austin Ledbetter         2018    23

Evan Lee                      2015    23

Trevor Ezell                 2013    23

Logan Grant                2019    22

Gage Stark                  2019    22

Jordan Taylor              2012    22

Trevor Ezell                 2012    22

Josh Pultro                  2011    22

Hayden Lessenberry   2011    22

Hunter Mayall             2010    22

Todd Bryan                 2005    22

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!