Hornets baseball records since 1998: Walks

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Walks (single season) (includes hit by pitch)
Tyler Nelson 2011 38
Dylan Cross 2012 32
Todd Bryan 2004 32
Trevor Ezell 2014 31
Travis Wood 2004 31
Matt White 2000 30
Noah Davis 2019 29
Blake Patterson 2015 29
Hayden Lessenberry 2012 29
Tyler Nelson 2012 29
Matt White 2001 29
Michael McClellan 2000 29
Jordan Taylor 2011 28
Dustin Tinkler 2004 28
Jake Wright 2018 27
Tyler Green 2013 27
Jason Hastings 2015 26
Trey Breeding 2014 26
Hayden Lessenberry 2013 26
Jake Wright 2019 25
Dylan Hurt 2016 25
Chase Tucker 2014 25
Josh Pultro 2012 25
Brady Butler 2010 25
Cade Drennan 2019 24
Cameron Coleman 2017 24
Jake Wright 2017 24
Evan Lee 2016 24
Matt White 2002 24
Austin Ledbetter 2018 23
Evan Lee 2015 23
Trevor Ezell 2013 23
Logan Grant 2019 22
Gage Stark 2019 22
Jordan Taylor 2012 22
Trevor Ezell 2012 22
Josh Pultro 2011 22
Hayden Lessenberry 2011 22
Hunter Mayall 2010 22
Todd Bryan 2005 22