Hornets baseball records since 1998: Walks

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Walks (single season) (includes hit by pitch)

Tyler Nelson 2011 38

Dylan Cross 2012 32

Todd Bryan 2004 32

Trevor Ezell 2014 31

Travis Wood 2004 31

Matt White 2000 30

Noah Davis 2019 29

Blake Patterson 2015 29

Hayden Lessenberry 2012 29

Tyler Nelson 2012 29

Matt White 2001 29

Michael McClellan 2000 29

Jordan Taylor 2011 28

Dustin Tinkler 2004 28

Jake Wright 2018 27

Tyler Green 2013 27

Jason Hastings 2015 26

Trey Breeding 2014 26

Hayden Lessenberry 2013 26

Jake Wright 2019 25

Dylan Hurt 2016 25

Chase Tucker 2014 25

Josh Pultro 2012 25

Brady Butler 2010 25

Cade Drennan 2019 24

Cameron Coleman 2017 24

Jake Wright 2017 24

Evan Lee 2016 24

Matt White 2002 24

Austin Ledbetter 2018 23

Evan Lee 2015 23

Trevor Ezell 2013 23

Logan Grant 2019 22

Gage Stark 2019 22

Jordan Taylor 2012 22

Trevor Ezell 2012 22

Josh Pultro 2011 22

Hayden Lessenberry 2011 22

Hunter Mayall 2010 22

Todd Bryan 2005 22