April 24 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Hornets conclude season with another tough loss; Lady Hornets tune-up for State with win

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — After battling for 100 minutes (regulation plus two overtimes) to a scoreless tie, the Bryant Hornets and the Cabot Panthers went to an old-fashioned shootout to decide their final regular-season contest. Cabot hit four goals to Bryant’s three on penalty kicks and thus survived with a 1-0 win in a game that was a bittersweet example of the Hornets’ season in 2009.

In girls action, the Lady Hornets tuned up for State with a 1-0 win over Cabot’s Lady Panthers improving to 12-8 overall and 6-8 in the league. They’ll be the No. 5 seed from the 7A-Central Conference, opening State on Friday, May 1, at 1 p.m. against the fourth seed from the 7A-West back at Cabot.

“I was able to rest most of my starters for more than half the game,” noted Lady Hornets coach Doug Maxwell.

The lone goal was a header by Haley Montgomery off a corner from Maggie Hart.

The Hornets’ contest proved to be a gut-check with one defender out of action to start the game and a starting wing lost in the first few minutes due to injury.[more]

“The game was a battle,” stated head coach Jason Hay. “It was hot and we were very low on subs due to the JV game. You can only play three halves a night so nine of our 11 players played the entire game and they played their guts out. I didn’t hear any of the varsity guys once complain about being tired or wanting out of the game.

“Our kids have overcome a lot of adversity this season,” he added. “Coach (Bob) Williams and I were extremely proud of their effort. Both teams played hard and deserved to win. It’s a shame that someone had to lose. Our seniors went out giving everything they had.”

As has been the case for much of the season, the Hornets played stingy defense but struggled to get the ball in the goal on offense.

“We had several shots but couldn’t convert,” Hay acknowledged.

He added the keeper Devin Norris “had a good night with several saves.”

Bryant finished 8-14 overall, 2-12 in the 7A-Central Conference after starting the season with a championship at a tournament in Paragould.

“Our main goal at the first of the season was to make the playoffs,” Hay noted. “Even though we didn’t make it, I was proud of the effort and work ethic of our team. I don’t mind taking the blame for us not getting there. The kids played hard, never gave up, and we will build on this season for next year.

“We had a chance to win in the last few minutes of all but a few games we played and, in the 7A-Central, that’s not an easy thing to do,” he added. “We are losing just three starters for next season but we will return with eight starters and have six freshman lettermen that will be coming back as well. Having young guys with two or three years of playing time left that have varsity experience will give us something to build on at the start of next season.”