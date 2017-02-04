Hornets’ depth produce team title at final home meet

Photos courtesy of Angela Rhode

In the final regular-season swim meet of the season, the Bryant Hornets accumulated 396.5 points to capture team honors at the Bryant February Invitational at the aquatic center at Bishop Park on Thursday.

Diver Caivon Crosby provided the only individual win for the Hornets, earning a score of 212.85 to beat out Arkadelphia’s Taylor Savage (157.85) and teammate Mark Calimpong who was third with a score of 122.15.

Magnolia was second in the 12-team meet with 272 points with Little Rock Catholic third with 211, Little Rock Christian fourth (197.5) and Benton fifth (146).

Depth helped as multiple Hornets swimmers scored in each individual event and, in the relays, Bryant had two second-place finishes and a third.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Alex Ball, John Dellorto, Dylan Althen and Jacob Eubanks turned in a 1:56.82 to finish second only to Catholic’s quartet, which turned in a 1:48.83.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Tristan Hoerschelmann, Trevor Ball, Eubanks and Kyle Henry finished in 1:43.81, second to Catholic’s 1:37.98.

The third-place finish came in the 400 free relay with Alex Ball, Jacob Rhode, Dellorto and Henry combining on a 4:07.25.

Bryant’s top individual performances in the pool were turned in by Alex Ball and Hoerschelmann who were each second in their respective events. Ball’s 1:02.32 was second in the 100-yard backstroke. Eric Nieman of Hot Springs won in a time of 59.61. Rhode was sixth in 1:08.36, Dellorto was seventh in 1:11.89 and Trevor Ball finished eighth in 1:14.80.

Hoerschelmann’s 1:16.90 in the 100-yard breast stroke was second to Bauxite’s Jonah Sorvillo at 1:12.53. Dellorto was seventh in 1:25.16 with Jackson Treat 13th (1:33.83) and Chapman Redam 15th (1:34.86).

Henry led four scoring efforts by Hornets in the 200-yard freestyle. His 2:04.21 captured third with Rhode seventh in 2:14.52, Ivan Bryant 10th in 1:33.66 and Donte Baker 13th in 2:36.41.

Henry added a fifth-place finish in the 50 free, finishing in 24.75. Eubanks was sixth in 24.83 and Alex Ball took eighth in 25.46.

A 56.12 clocking by Eubanks took fifth in the 100 free. Trevor Ball was ninth in 1:01.56 and Bryant finished 12 in 1:05.23.

Jalen Dinstbier pitched in with fourth-place points in the 500 free, finishing in 6:47.97 with teammate Zachary Milam sixth in 7:29.83. Milam was eighth in the 200 individual medley, touching in 2:42.35. Althen was ninth in 2:45.53.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Hoerschelmann was eighth (1:15.76) and Dinstbier ninth (1:28.26).

Bryant is set to compete in the District meet this week. On Thursday, the dive competition will be held at Hendrix College in Conway with the swimming the next day.