Hornets earn 7-on-7 championship at Hendrix

June 10, 2017 Football

CONWAY — The Bryant Hornets won the varsity 7-on-7 competition held at Hendrix College on Friday and Cameron Vail was named the defensive MVP.

On Thursday, the Hornets went 4-1 in pool play, defeating Elkins, Conway Christian, Maumelle and Alma before being edged out by North Little Rock, 18-16.

Bryant was seeded fourth for bracket play on Friday and proceeded to defeat Shiloh Christian, Springdale Har-Ber, Russellville and Greenbrier. In the finals, Har-Ber prevailed over the Hornets, forcing a winner-take-all finale, which the Hornets won 28-11 over the Springdale team.

