October 3 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Hornets earn third-place finish at Class 7A State golf tourney

CONWAY — Freshman Drew Castleberry matched the best round of the second day with a 73 as the Bryant Hornets golf team finished third as a team at the Class 7A State Tournament at Centennial Valley Country Club on Tuesday.

Castleberry was one of five players that shot 73 on Tuesday. His two-day total of 155 matched senior Austin Harmon, who battled stomach distress on the second day while carding a 79.

Senior Tyler Green, still battling back from a broken hand that sidelined him for much of the season, finished at 156, matching his first-day 78 to finish at 156.

Sophomore Nick Canale turned in a 79 on day two improving his first-day round by 10 strokes. Junior Chase Thornton carded an 84 on Tuesday after shooting a 79 on Monday when the Hornets finished second in the 7A-West Conference.

Conway won the State team title at 590 with Fayetteville at 621, three strokes ahead of Bryant. Rogers was fourth at 645.

“Tyler’s hand was still causing him problems and Austin was throwing up all day,” noted Hornets coach Keith Dale. “Our score still improved throughout the day. I’m very proud of these guys for their finish.”