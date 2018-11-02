Hornets edge Rockets to win season-opening outing

BENTON — Sophomore Carson Edmonson won the 500-yard freestyle and the combination of Shane Morris, Hayden Smith, Gavin Miller and Cameron Loftis captured top billing in the 400-yard freestyle relay as the Bryant Hornets opened the 2018 season with a team victory at the Panther Pride Invitational on Tuesday.

Little Rock Catholic (426) was second to Bryant, which finished with 445 points. Benton was third with 274 in the 10-team competition.

Edmonson turned in a time of 6:22.88 in the 500. Jalen Dinstbier was sixth in 1:13.64 and Donte Baker was eighth in 8:02.35 for the Hornets.

The quartet in the 400 relay combined on a time of 4:06.77.

Miller added a second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:28.03 with Loftis fourth in 2:37.12 and Baker seventh in 3:02. In the 100-yard breast stroke, Miller was fourth in 1:09.43 with Samuel Vinson sixth in 1:14.05, Morris eighth at 1:16.56 and Payton Schanks 16thwith a time of 1:32.69.

Edmonson contributed legs to the two other relays for Bryant, which both finished third. He was the anchor leg in the 200 medley relay, joining Vinson, Miller and Dylan Althen on a 1:55.12. In the 200 free, he joined Morris, Loftis and Vinson on a 1:42.73.

Vinson was third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:05.89. Loftis took sixth in 1:13.64 with Dinstbier ninth with a 1:32.06.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Smith was sixth (1:12.61) and John Peters seventh (1:12.78). Smith was seventh in the 100 free in a time of 58.58. LaQuav Brumfield was 11th(1:03.33) with Althen 13th(1:05.42) and Carter Miller 15th(1:07.93).

Edmonson’s 25.44 was good for seventh in the 50 free. Brumfield was ninth in 26.25.

A trio of Hornets scored in the 200-yard freestyle. Morris was eighth in 2:18.89 with Peters ninth in 2:22.23 and Carter Miller 14thin 2:36.92.

Bryant had B teams competing in two of the relays. The team of Althen, Baker, Carter Miller and Chapman Redam was sixth in the 200 free with a time of 1:53.14. In the 200 medley, Peters, Schanks, Dinstbier and Brumfield combined on a 2:09.64 to place eighth.

The Hornets will host a meet in their next outing at Bishop Park on Thursday, Nov. 8.