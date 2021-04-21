Hornets edged by Catholic in tough road match

LITTLE ROCK — On a cold windy night at Little Rock Catholic High School, the Bryant Hornets battled the host Rockets but came up on the short end of a 1-0 decision.

Still plagued by injuries, the Hornets fall to 3-7-3 overall this season, 3-6 in 6A-Central Conference play going into a match on Friday at home against Little Rock Central.

“It was a close, hard-fought game and the ball didn’t bounce our way,” said Hornets coach Rick Friday. “The boys trained hard and worked hard the last two days in practice.

“Our freshmen are doing a good job and getting experience,” he noted.