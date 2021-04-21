Hornets edged by Catholic in tough road match

April 20, 2021 Boys Soccer

LITTLE ROCK — On a cold windy night at Little Rock Catholic High School, the Bryant Hornets battled the host Rockets but came up on the short end of a 1-0 decision.

Still plagued by injuries, the Hornets fall to 3-7-3 overall this season, 3-6 in 6A-Central Conference play going into a match on Friday at home against Little Rock Central.

“It was a close, hard-fought game and the ball didn’t bounce our way,” said Hornets coach Rick Friday. “The boys trained hard and worked hard the last two days in practice.

“Our freshmen are doing a good job and getting experience,” he noted.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

