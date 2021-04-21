Bryant girls prevail over Belles, record 10th shutout

File photo by Rick Nation

LITTLE ROCK — As a strong wind blew in frigid temperatures, the Bryant Lady Hornets and Mount St. Mary Belles battled in a scoreless duel in 6A-Central Conference play at Catholic High School in Little Rock.

With 9:30 left in the game, Ashton Inman came through with a goal off an assist by Rachel Buck and it held up for a 1-0 win for the Lady Hornets.

Now 10-1-2 overall, Bryant is 7-1-1 in league play going into a home match with Little Rock Central on Friday.

The shutout was the Lady Hornets third in a row since their lone loss, 1-0, at Conway on April 12. They’ve now held 10 opponents out of the net.

“Temperatures were brutal,” acknowledged Lady Hornets coach Olivia Allard. “We played a really good first half into the wind.

“The second half, we didn’t know what to do with the wind and didn’t possess as much as I would have liked,” she added.