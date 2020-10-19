October 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Hornets finish a strong third in meet held at Oaklawn

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant Hornets placed third out of 33 teams Saturday at the Lake Hamilton Invitational cross country meet at Oaklawn Park. The Hornets finished with 106 points in the senior high boys varsity race trailing only Springdale Har-Ber (49) and Parkway, La. (97). There were 247 runners that competed in the race.

Bryant’s effort was paced by Charlie Terry who was seventh overall with a time of 16:28. John Carder also placed in the Top 20. His 17:11 was good for 16th overall. Connor Wilson was 23rd in 17:27 followed by Eric Stewart (28th in 17:30), NIcholas Schmidt (32nd in 17:32), Ben Majors (35th in 17:40), and Mark Winn (115th in 19:21).

“I’m pleased with our performance today, said Bryant coach Steve Oury. “We had a 64-second gap from our first to fifth runner, with two of our top five running personal record times. I think we are on the right path for the conference meet on Oct. 27.”

In the junior varsity race, the Hornets placed second with a total of 48 points. Har-Ber won with a total of 39.

Dru Wen led the Hornets with a third place finish in 17:51. Joey Colvert (6th in 18:02), Derek Vos (12th in 18:16), Nathan Stewart (14th in 18:19), Cole Watson (17th in 18:40), Joe Sartini (20th in 18:48) and Antonyo Sanchez (22nd in 18:50) rounded out the Hornets scoring seven.