Hornets finish atop field at rain-shortened Bryant Invitational

The Bryant Invitational golf tournament including five 6A-Central Conference rivals of the host Bryant team was truncated by the storms that rolled through Saline County. The teams were only able to play nine holes of the 18 scheduled at Hurricane Country Club.

As it stood after nine, the Hornets took top team honors with a combined score of 148 paced by individual medalist Andrew Gaspard’s round of 35. Logan McDonald tied with North Little Rock’s Tyler Parr for second play at 37.

As a team, North Little Rock was second at 156. Conway shot 160 and Cabot 161. El Dorado combined on a 167 and Catholic finished at 168.

Among the girls, Cabot had the low team score at 130. The Lady Hornets were led by Caitlin LaCerra’s 38, which tied Isabel Chaidez of Mount St. Mary for second, a stroke behind medalist Holly Heslep of Cabot.

El Dorado (143) and Conway (145) finished ahead of the Lady Hornets (157). Mount St. Mary Academy (166) and Little Rock Central (172) followed. Golfers from Benton and North Little Rock competed as well.

Bryant’s Taylor Moore carded a 59 with Haylie Horn finishing at 60 and Lexie Tombrello turning in a round of 62.

For the Hornets, Landon Wallace and Daniel Taylor each finished at 38. Braedon Boyce shot a 42 with Alex Skelley carding a 46. Aiden Adams shot 47 and Caden Hope finished at 59.

Bryant is set to play next at Burns Park in North Little Rock on Thursday, Sept. 10 with JV matches planned for today at Longhills and Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Cadron Valley in Conway.