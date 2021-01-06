January 6 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Hornets finish Fort Smith tourney with win over Cyclones

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

FORT SMITH — Romen Martin and Kevin Hunt each scored 16 points and the Bryant Hornets put together a third-quarter surge that helped them to a 59-53 win over the Russellville Cyclones in the consolation of the 2014 Coke Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 31, at the Stubblefield Center at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

It was Bryant’s fourth win in five games going into the Saline County Shootout at Benton on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

The Hornets trailed Russellville 18-7 after a quarter but pulled within 28-27 by halftime.

“They came out and punched us in the mouth,” said Hornets coach Mike Abrahamson. “It was good for our guys to go against the kind of effort Russellville played with and for our guys to respond to that effort.”

The Hornets’ third-quarter push produced a 43-34 advantage going into the final period.

Calvin Allen finished with 10 points and five assists for Bryant. Lowell Washington scored 9 while Antavious Lewis and Wesley Peters each collected six rebounds.

Martin was named to the all-tournament team.

After an 0-3 start to the season, the Hornets are now 6-6 going into their final non-conference game at Benton. They’ll open 7A/6A-Central Conference play at Greenwood on Friday.