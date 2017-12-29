Hornets’ frosh wipe out Junior Badgers at Lake Hamilton tourney

Photos courtesy of Paul Dotson

PEARCY — The Bryant Hornets freshman team had the Arkadelphia Junior Badgers over-matched in their opening game at the Kameron Hale Invitational Tournament at Lake Hamilton High School on Thursday. The Hornets ran out to a 25-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back on the way to a 50-17 victory that ended with a running clock in accordance with the sportsmanship rule.

Austin Ledbetter led Bryant with 15 points and Austin Schroeder, named the MVP of the game, added 14 as the Hornets got everybody into the game by the end.

The win set up a showdown today at 4:15 p.m., against the rival Benton Panthers freshmen.

The Hornets dropped 10 3-pointers on the Badgers.

“We jumped them right from the beginning and created several turnovers that gave us easy layups,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “We also got really good penetration and wide-open kick-outs for 3’s that we made.

“It was a really good effort from our guys and gives us a boost of confidence heading into the Benton game.”