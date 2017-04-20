The Bryant Hornets baseball game scheduled for today at Little Rock Christian has been cancelled, according to head coach Travis Queck. The Hornets are set to play at Little Rock Central in the 7A-Central Conference game on Friday.
Hornets game today cancelled
April 20, 2017 Baseball-High School
