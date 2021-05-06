Hornets head to State off 4-1 win over North Little Rock

Photo by Rick Nation

The Bryant Hornets bounced back from a 6-0 loss to 6A-Central Conference champion Conway with a 4-1 win over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats on Wednesday night at Hornets Stadium in their final regular-season game.

The Hornets will advance to the 6A State Tournament in Springdale as a six seed. They’ll open the tournament against Rogers Heritage, the third-seeded team from the 6A-West on Thursday, May 13, at 4 p.m.

Grant Jacuzzi had two goals for the Hornets.

The third goal came on “a great one-tough volley by Johnny Chicas,” said Hornets head coach Rick Friday. “The fourth was a great dribble through the box and finish by Aldo Le.”

Friday was encouraged by the team’s play.

“They look like they are reading the game quicker and making the right decisions,” he asserted.

The Hornet seniors playing their final home game include, above from left, Johnny Chicas, Ethan Robinson, Kevin Garza, Rihbi Sulaiman, Landon Nelson, Brian Esteban and Grant Jacuzzi.