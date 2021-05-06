Hornets head to State off 4-1 win over North Little Rock

May 6, 2021 Boys Soccer

Photo by Rick Nation

The Bryant Hornets bounced back from a 6-0 loss to 6A-Central Conference champion Conway with a 4-1 win over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats on Wednesday night at Hornets Stadium in their final regular-season game.

The Hornets will advance to the 6A State Tournament in Springdale as a six seed. They’ll open the tournament against Rogers Heritage, the third-seeded team from the 6A-West on Thursday, May 13, at 4 p.m.

Grant Jacuzzi had two goals for the Hornets. 

The third goal came on “a great one-tough volley by Johnny Chicas,” said Hornets head coach Rick Friday. “The fourth was a great dribble through the box and finish by Aldo Le.”

Friday was encouraged by the team’s play.

“They look like they are reading the game quicker and making the right decisions,” he asserted.

The Hornet seniors playing their final home game include, above from left, Johnny Chicas, Ethan Robinson, Kevin Garza, Rihbi Sulaiman, Landon Nelson, Brian Esteban and Grant Jacuzzi.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Soccer
May 1, 2021
Bryant boys dismiss Panthers for second win of the week

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!